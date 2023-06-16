With African leaders visiting Ukraine, Russia fires missiles at Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — As a delegation of African leaders visited the Ukrainian capital Friday morning, bringing a proposal for “confidence-building measures” aimed at halting Russia’s war, Moscow launched a daytime barrage of airstrikes, bombarding Kyiv with a “massive combined attack” of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones, officials said.
The barrage was a departure from the Kremlin’s typical strategy of bombarding Ukrainian cities during the early-morning hours as residents attempt to sleep and the darkness makes it easier to detect the location of Ukrainian air defenses.
On Friday, Russia launched six Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two self-destructing drones — “a massive combined air attack on Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, the head of the city’s military administration, said in a post on the Telegram social media application.
Ukrainian officials said air defense systems intercepted the entire bombardment.
Ramaphosa’s office posted videos of the visit on Twitter — first from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russian forces were accused of committing war crimes against the civilian population. Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for the South African president, said that Ramaphosa and the other leaders arrived in Kyiv “safely” and that the mission was “proceeding quite well and as planned,” but he did not mention the air attack.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that “Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace.”
The head of the Kyiv regional police, Andrii Nebytov, posted photos on social media of a private residence in the Kyiv region that he said was destroyed in the attack, presumably by debris from missile interceptions, adding that “there are victims.” But he did not provide further details.
The attack follows Ukrainian officials’ announcing modest but steady gains in their multipronged counteroffensive in the country’s east, saying they have retaken some 40 square miles of territory and seven villages. The claims could not independently be verified.
On Friday, Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Kovalyov said Kyiv’s forces had achieved “partial success” in the previous 24 hours. “Where Ukrainian soldiers are defending themselves, not a single position has been lost,” he said.
What to know about Ukraine’s counteroffensive
The latest: The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.
The fight: Ukrainian troops on Wednesday night intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country’s armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.
The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
