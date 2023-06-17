An armed rebel group accused of attacking a secondary school in western Uganda on Friday has a decades-long history of razing schools, villages and U.N. outposts in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, resulting in the killing 0f thousands of civilians between 2014 and 2022, according to a congressional report.
Here’s what to know about rebels accused of attacking a Ugandan school
The rebels killed at least 37 people — the majority of whom were students — injured eight and abducted six others, Ugandan authorities said Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know about the rebel group authorities say is responsible for the attack: