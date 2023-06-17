Pakistani officials say bus accident in Salt mountain range kills 12, injures 8

ISLAMABAD — A bus traveling on a highway in Pakistan’s Punjab province overturned after its breaks failed Saturday killing at least 12 people and leaving eight others injured, police and health officials said.
According to Kalar Kahar Town Hospital official Amjad Hussain, seven bus passengers died in the hospital. Five of the 12 dead, including women and children, died at the scene of the accident and eight injured passengers were still being treated.
Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety standards are largely compromised and traffic rules regularly violated and rarely enforced.