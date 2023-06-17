Ukraine live briefing: African delegation travels to Russia to push Putin for peace talks An African delegation visited Kyiv on Friday. From left: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Senegal's President Macky Sall, the Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg News)

An African delegation led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Russia, where they will try to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek peace with Ukraine. The peace mission — which also includes officials from Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, the Comoros, Egypt, Uganda and the Republic of Congo — met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday as the capital was hit by a Russian attack that combined ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

The African leaders have expressed concerns about the lengthening war, due to the continent’s reliance on Ukraine and Russia for key food imports such as wheat.

Key developments

The Kremlin said the African party would arrive in St. Petersburg on Saturday. "Vladimir Putin will receive the leaders of a number of African states who, in accordance with an earlier agreement," will "hold talks on possible ways to reach settlement in Ukraine," the Kremlin said

The Russian missile attack on Kyiv only made the African peace mission more important, Ramaphosa said. "It's precisely this type of event that we saw today or witnessed or even experienced that makes us call for de-escalation," he said. Russia fired six Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two self-destructing drones, Serhiy Popko, the head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram.

Zelensky repeated Ukraine's long-held stance that negotiations could only happen once Russia withdrew its troops. "We need real peace, and therefore, a real withdrawal of Russian troops," he said

The Ukrainian leader also appealed to the African delegation to ask Putin to free political prisoners from Crimea. His remarks came after Comoros President Azali Assoumani mentioned creating a "road map" to peace, prompting Zelensky to request clarification and say he did not want "any surprises" from the delegation's meeting with Putin. "Would you please ask Russia to liberate the political prisoners?" Zelensky said, according to the Associated Press. "Maybe this will be an important result of your mission, of your 'road map'."

Battleground updates

Ukraine has advanced up to two kilometers, or about 1.25 miles, in the south, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said late Friday. Ukrainian units are encountering minefields but are achieving tactical success, she said on Telegram. The Washington Post could not immediately verify her statement. Russia has not acknowledged the advances. The Kremlin's troops inflicted heavy casualties on Ukrainian forces in the past 24 hours, Russian officials claimed

Russia has no reason to resort to nuclear weapons for now, Putin said Friday while speaking to Russian business elites at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. Russia has already transferred some tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus and will complete its deployment of the weapons by the end of the year, he said

Global impact

For the first time since the Cold War, NATO is seeking to fully connect "the planning for our collective defense with the planning for our forces, capabilities, and command and control," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the conclusion of a two-day NATO meeting this week. The military alliance will have over 300,000 troops "on high readiness," backed by substantial air and maritime capabilities, he added.

The United States announced a new $205 million humanitarian aid plan for Ukraine. "U.S. humanitarian assistance provides the people of Ukraine with critical support, including food, safe drinking water, protection services, education, livelihoods, legal assistance, accessible shelter [and] health care," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The funds also help victims of the conflict maintain contact with separated family members, he added.

From our correspondents

To fight Putin, Russian militias aid Ukraine with cross-border attacks: Russian militias that are opposed to Putin — the Russian Volunteer Corps and the more centrist Freedom of Russia Legion — have carried out incursions into Russian territory, distracting the Kremlin’s forces and presenting a political problem for Putin, who has sought to keep Russian lands and citizens out of the war, Pamela Constable reports.

Publicly, Kyiv has denied providing support to the militias. Both armed groups also deny receiving financial aid or direction. But there is widespread skepticism about these assertions, given that the groups are based in Ukraine.