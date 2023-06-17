US imposes visa restrictions for some Ugandans following adoption of anti-gay law

KAMPALA, Uganda — Washington on Friday announced it is imposing visa restrictions for Ugandans accused of “undermining the democratic process” in Uganda after the enactment of an anti-gay law in the East African country.

It said the U.S. will consider other possible actions “to promote accountability for Ugandan officials and other individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda, abusing human rights, including those of LGBTQI+ persons, or engaging in corrupt practices.”