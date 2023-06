MEXICO CITY — The southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula was rattled by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 on Sunday, but the country’s civil defense office said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck at about 2:30 p.m. It was centered in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, about 81 miles (131 kilometers) east of the resort of Cabo San Lucas.