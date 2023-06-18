Ukraine live briefing: Putin meets with African leaders as Kyiv’s counteroffensive presses on in the south Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade prepare to fire at the front line near the town of Bakhmut on Saturday. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus was “totally irresponsible,” President Biden said after Putin confirmed that Russia has already transferred some of the weapons.

Biden criticized the transfer of tactical nuclear weapons from Russia to Belarus , speaking to reporters Saturday as he boarded Air Force One. Russia has no reason to resort to nuclear weapons for now, Putin had said Friday, adding that the country’s deployment of tactical nukes to Belarus will be complete by the end of the year.

Leaders from Africa met Russian President Vladimir Putin with a message of peace Saturday following a trip to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for an end to the war "through negotiations" and "diplomatic means," highlighting the consequences of the war for the world including high grain and fuel prices.

Putin rebutted proposed peace measures in the meeting with African leaders, claiming that Russia has not refused to talk to Ukraine, Reuters reported. But Moscow's insistence on recognition of annexed areas as part of any peace plan has not been acceptable to Kyiv. Blaming the West for rise of food prices, Putin sought to deflect blame from Russia's invasion and suggested that grain exports from Ukraine under the Black Sea deal had gone to wealthy nations.

The death toll from the explosion of Kakhovka dam has risen to 16, Ukraine’s interior ministry said on Telegram. More than 3,500 people have been evacuated from the flooded regions, the statement said, including hundreds of children. About 1,300 homes remain underwater, most of them in Kherson area.

From our correspondents

Russia aims to defeat counteroffensive with mines, artillery and aviation: The initial days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive may have yielded minor gains, but Russia has its own plans to stall Kyiv’s advances. Russia has used the past seven months, Mary Ilyushina reports, to shore up its reserves and ammunition and gather more drones. Its forces have fortified the 900-mile-long front line stretching from Zaporizhzhia to the Belgorod region in its territory.

While Russia’s defense has weaknesses, military experts said, it is likely to slow down and impede Ukraine’s plans. “They’ve had months to create a defensive plan, they’ve dug in and used the terrain, they’ve been sitting there for six months laying little traps and mines,” said Dara Massicot, an expert on the Russian military at Rand Corp. “They feel as confident as they are probably going to feel that they understand their defensive lines.”