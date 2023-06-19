Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky praises troops for limited gains in counteroffensive battles A Ukrainian service member on the front lines in the Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his troops for waging tough counteroffensive battles in several regions during what he described in his nightly address as a “very important week.” Ukrainian forces continued to make limited gains in at least four sectors, the Institute for the Study of War said in an analysis.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported several offensive actions in the south and said the overall intensity of fighting in the east decreased last week but was ongoing.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

The city of Nikopol near the destroyed Kakhovka dam has come under multiple Russian attacks in previous days, imperiling the supply of drinking water to citizens, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipro regional council, said Sunday on in previous days, imperiling the supply of drinking water to citizens, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipro regional council, said Sunday on Telegram . Two infrastructure facilities were hit in the latest attack, he added.

Drone photos and information obtained by the Associated Press suggest that Russia had means, motive and opportunity to blow up the dam, whose whose destruction has been catastrophic for residents and the local environments. Each side has blamed the other for the disaster.

The European Union will speed up weapons deliveries to aid the Ukrainian counteroffensive , Thierry Breton, the E.U. industry chief, told , Thierry Breton, the E.U. industry chief, told Le Parisien in an interview on Sunday. “We are preparing for the war to last several more months,” Breton said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken may meet President Xi Jinping during his trip to China, which would be the first such visit by a U.S. secretary of state in five years and comes during a critical rupture in relations. While China has attempted to play peacemaker in Ukraine, Western countries have criticized its closeness with Russia.

Battleground updates

The United Nations has called out Moscow for continuing to block humanitarian aid shipments to Russian-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine affected by the Kakhovka dam collapse. “We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. Aid cannot be denied to people who need it,” Denise Brown, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement. The death toll from the dam collapse and resulting flooding had risen to 17 as of Sunday, with more than 3,600 people displaced, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said affected by the Kakhovka dam collapse. “We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. Aid cannot be denied to people who need it,” Denise Brown, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement. The death toll from the dam collapse and resulting flooding had risen to 17 as of Sunday, with more than 3,600 people displaced, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said on Telegram

More than 30,000 former prisoners who fought for the Wagner mercenary group in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk have returned to Russia after their contracts expired, its founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin said Sunday after their contracts expired, its founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin said Sunday in a statement on Telegram.

From our correspondents

Ukraine clamps down on corruption as Western supporters cast watchful eye: Officials in Ukraine are waging a war on corruption, David L. Stern reports, as Kyiv attempts to reassure Western donors that foreign aid is not being lost to graft and works to strengthen Ukraine’s path to European Union membership.

Last month, anti-corruption investigators said they caught Vsevolod Knyazyev, the chief justice of the country’s Supreme Court, receiving a payment of about $450,000 as part of a $2.7 million bribery scheme. “This is huge. … This is not an ordinary judge in a local court taking a bribe — it’s the highest judge in the system,” said Tetiana Shevchuk, a lawyer with the Anti-Corruption Action Center, an anti-graft watchdog in Kyiv.