Manned mini-sub vanishes near Titanic wreck, search efforts underway

A submersible on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has vanished off the coast of southeastern Canada, the private research and tourism company that operates the craft confirmed in a statement Monday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight OceanGate Expeditions said it was “mobilizing all options” to rescue those on board, according to Reuters.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told The Washington Post that a search-and-rescue mission is underway and it would provide more information as it becomes available.

The company statement did not clarify how many people were on board, but said their “entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families.” Their website says their mini submarines can hold five people.

OceanGate Expeditions began taking crews of “citizen scientists” or “crew members” in the submersible to view the wreck of the RMS Titanic in 2021. Its website says OceanGate conducts eight-day expeditions to the wreck, with one currently underway and the next one planned for June 2024.

“OceanGate Expeditions makes you a full member of the crew and the experience allows you to participate in every aspect of the expedition,” says a review on the company’s website attributed to two-time customer Renata R.

The wreck of the Titanic, which lost more than half of its 2,224 passengers in 1912, lies on the ocean floor under 12,500 feet of water roughly 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

Last year, Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, told CBS that the expedition costs $250,000 per person. Rush said some of the Titanic enthusiasts — or “Titaniacs” — who travel on the submersible mortgage their homes to go on the trip or save for 30 years, while others are so rich they don’t think twice about the cost.

David Pogue, a CBS reporter who went on the Titanic expedition, said via Twitter that the submersible he traveled on also went missing for a few hours last year.

Neither Rush nor OceanGate could be immediately reached Monday to discuss the missing.

A submersible is different from a submarine because the former is supported by a surface vessel, platform, shore team or sometimes a larger submarine.

The Titanic, the largest ship of its time, was touted as unsinkable before its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York. After striking an iceberg in April 1912, it sank into the North Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier this year, largely unseen footage of the ship from 1986 was revealed by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, an ocean research nonprofit. The video, which shows the wreckage of the Titanic months after it was discovered, commemorated the 25th anniversary of of the movie “Titanic,” whose writer and director James Cameron continues to support Titanic research.

Earlier Monday, Marine Traffic said via Twitter that they could see three tug boats headed to the site of the Titanic.

