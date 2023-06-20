Andrew Tate, brother indicted on charges of rape, human trafficking

Internet personality and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother were indicted in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate and two Romanian female associates were arrested in Romania in December. The brothers, who have British and American dual citizenship, were moved to house arrest in March.
Prosecutors said the four formed a crime group for human trafficking. Conviction in Romania on charges of human trafficking can carry penalties of between three and 10 years. For rape, penalties can range between five and 10 years.
Tate’s lawyers said in a statement after the indictment was announced: “While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation.”