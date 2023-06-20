Andrew Tate, brother indicted on charges of rape, human trafficking

Listen 1 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Internet personality and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother were indicted in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group, prosecutors said Tuesday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The indictment marks the end of the criminal investigation into Tate and his associates, and prosecutors will now send the indictment to a court for trial, their statement said.

Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate and two Romanian female associates were arrested in Romania in December. The brothers, who have British and American dual citizenship, were moved to house arrest in March.

Prosecutors said the four formed a crime group for human trafficking. Conviction in Romania on charges of human trafficking can carry penalties of between three and 10 years. For rape, penalties can range between five and 10 years.

Tate’s lawyers said in a statement after the indictment was announced: “While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation.”

Share