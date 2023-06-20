Day-long Israel-Palestinian clash in Jenin escalates West Bank conflict

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

JERUSALEM — A bloody, day-long clash near the West Bank city of Jenin in which Palestinians detonated explosive devices and Israelis deployed Apache combat helicopters opened a new chapter in Israeli-Palestinian violence, analysts said Tuesday. Israeli forces killed at least six Palestinians in the firefight that exploded during the Monday morning raid, in which Israel arrested two suspected militants, including the son of an imprisoned senior Hamas official from the West Bank.

Palestinian militant groups, including the locally based Jenin Brigade and Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed several of the dead as their members, but the fatalities also included a 15-year-old boy, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. At least 91 other Palestinians, were injured, including a Palestinian photojournalist clearly displaying his press credentials, according to the ministry.

Eight Israeli soldiers and border police officers were injured when they came under unexpected fire on the street and after at least one roadside bomb hit the Israeli armored vehicles as they attempted to leave. For more than five hours, Israeli soldiers were pinned under fire, as they awaited extraction.

Israel, in a move not seen since the days of the second intifada of the early 2000s, dispatched combat helicopters to rescue the injured soldiers in the area. The helicopters fired at the Palestinian gunmen on the ground in attempts to clear the area, the army said in a statement.

“Throughout the duration of the activity, gunmen fired toward the IDF helicopters with light weapons. A number of hits were identified,” an Israeli military statement said.

The battle, which finally ended by late afternoon, was seen by some as a major Israeli military failure and evoked memories of the bloody battles of the second Palestinian uprising with its brutal raids on the West Bank, specifically around the city of Jenin.

“Yesterday’s operation in Jenin will come to be regarded as a milestone for the IDF not only because of the amount of time it took to get out of the ensnarement (the longest offensive operation undertaken since the second intifada), but also for the reason that caused that: The introduction of powerful IEDs that turn the area into one that resembles 1990s-era south Lebanon, even if these devices are less powerful than the ones we saw back then,” wrote Yossi Yehoshua, a military correspondent for the Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot.

“The current situation is unprecedented and we will not remain silent amid the Israeli escalation,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf, who visited the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.

The confrontation incensed far-right members of Israel’s ruling coalition, who have called for a permanent presence of Israeli air forces to the northern West Bank, which has over the past year and a half has become a hotbed for newly formed, mostly small, Palestinian militant groups, and seen near nightly Israeli military raids.

“The time has come to replace tweezer activity with a broad operation to eradicate the nests of terrorism in northern Samaria,” tweeted far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also holds a position in the Defense Ministry, using the biblical term for the West Bank.

“We will continue to fight terror,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a visit to the Rambam Hospital where several of the soldiers and medics injured in Jenin were being treated.

The raid came a day after the Israeli cabinet approved a resolution to expedite the process for approving West Bank settlement construction, altering a system in place since the 1990s, and building on an earlier decision to reverse the closure of Israeli outposts deep inside the West Bank.

The approval process for more than 4,000 settlements will be partly overseen by Smotrich, a radical settler who has called for a Palestinian village to be “wiped out” and has advocated for the Israeli annexation of the West Bank, home to more than 3 million Palestinians.

Retired colonel Miri Eisin, a former senior intelligence officer in the Israeli army, said that Israel’s accelerating land grab on territory that Palestinians once envisioned as their future state is partly to blame for the despondency and militancy, that has swept Palestinian cities like Jenin, from where dozens of attackers have in the past year set out to kill Israeli soldiers and civilians.

“Israel is going to win the battle, but lose the war, which is what has been going on for the past 25 years,” Eisin said.

