Search for submersible missing near Titanic wreck hits critical stage

As the search for the submersible vessel that vanished while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic enters its third day, rescuers and officials are concerned about the dwindling supply of emergency oxygen that will soon run out for the five people trapped onboard the vessel in the North Atlantic.

The search is continuing Tuesday after the deep-sea submersible, dubbed the Titan, lost contact with the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince during a dive 900 miles east of Cape Cod on Sunday morning. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger, who is leading the search by the Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force, said roughly 70 to 96 hours of oxygen are available onboard.

Mauger said Tuesday that rescuers “have been working around-the-clock to bring all capabilities that we have to bear” to find the submersible and the people onboard.

“This is a complex case,” Mauger told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The search zone, which stretches for nearly 1,000 miles and extends 13,000 feet deep, is “roughly the size of Connecticut,” he added.

“We’re expanding our capabilities to search underwater as well,” Mauger said. “We’re bringing all our resources to bear” to find the submersible.

The Coast Guard announced Tuesday morning that it has searched an area of 10,000 square miles.

The Titanic dive was organized by OceanGate Expeditions, a private research and tourism company that has conducted more than a dozen underwater expeditions since 2010. The company had completed Titanic dives the last two years.

“We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers,” Andrew Von Kerens and Jim Wilkinson, spokesmen for OceanGate, said in a statement to The Washington Post.

While OceanGate and government officials had not released the names of the passengers as of Tuesday morning, Mauger said those onboard included a commander to pilot the 21-foot vessel and four “mission specialists” who paid to take part in the expedition. Among them is Hamish Harding, a British businessman and seasoned adventurer, who posted on social media before the trip that he was on the vessel.

“This mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he wrote.

The family of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, also confirmed in a statement that they were on the expedition.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time,” the family said in a statement.

OceanGate has explored the Titanic wreck and documented its rate of decay in trips over the last two years. CEO Stockton Rush told CBS News in 2022 that OceanGate’s eight-day expeditions cost $250,000 for every person who joins a dive to see the wreckage.

OceanGate alerted the Coast Guard of the Titan’s disappearance Sunday afternoon after contact was lost roughly an hour and 45 minutes into its dive. After the news of the vessel’s disappearance broke, OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement that it was “mobilizing all options” to rescue those onboard and that its “entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families.” Aircraft from the Coast Guard and New York National Guard have been assisting with the search efforts.

Finding the submersible that far underwater has been described by experts as a monumental task. The wreckage of the Titanic, which was touted as unsinkable before hitting an iceberg and sinking in 1912, now lies on the ocean floor under 12,500 feet of water, roughly 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. More than 1,500 passengers perished in the disaster.

The Canadian P-3 Aurora aircraft arrived on the scene to conduct sonar searches, while the Canadian research vessels Polar Prince and Deep Energy are continuing their surface searches, according to the Coast Guard. Mauger told ABC that the P-3 Aurora has been dropping sonar buoys listening to the sound.

“So, if they are making sound, that’s certainly one of the ways we’re going to use to locate them,” he said.

Tamia Fowlkes, Andrew Jeong and Kyle Melnick contributed to this report.

