What we know about the submersible missing near the Titanic wreck

A submersible vessel carrying five people in the North Atlantic went missing Sunday, triggering a search and rescue effort. The Titan underwater vehicle owned by OceanGate Expeditions was exploring the wreckage of the Titanic when it lost contact with a research vessel on the surface. The missing people probably have enough oxygen to survive for three to four days, Rear Adm. John Mauger, who is leading the Coast Guard’s search operation, told reporters.