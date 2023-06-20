Ukraine live briefing: Water contaminated and aid efforts hampered after Kakhovka dam collapse

Two weeks after the Kakhovka dam collapse that displaced thousands and killed dozens of people, areas in eastern Ukraine continue to grapple with the repercussions, including water contamination and flooded homes.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
- There is “significant” water contamination in areas affected by the dam collapse, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a report on Monday. There are reports of salmonella, rotavirus and E. coli, among other contaminants, and people are prohibited from swimming or fishing in the Odessa, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, the statement said.
- There is no water supply to 167,000 subscribers in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and more than 800 houses remain flooded as a result of the dam collapse, which killed at least 17 Ukrainians, according to the Interior Ministry. “There is still a lot of work to do. We continue to work,” the Ukrainian ministry said on Telegram.
- Restoring housing after the dam collapse could cost as much as $60 to $70 billion, Ivan Pereghinets, the director of the Scientific and Technical Center of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine, told local media on Monday. He stressed the importance of focusing on new construction, as opposed to trying to rebuild critically damaged structures.
- Ukraine conducted counteroffensive operations in at least three front-line areas and made gains on Monday, the Institute for the Study of War said in a report. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the efforts in his nightly address. “In some areas our warriors are moving forward, in some areas they are defending their positions and resisting the occupiers’ assaults and intensified attacks,” he said.
- China has reassured the United States and other governments that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. “We have not seen any evidence that contradicts that,” he said, though he expressed concern that Chinese companies may be providing technology that Russia can use to advance its position in the war.
- The European Commission is expected to announce in a report this week that Ukraine has met two of seven conditions to start talks for E.U. membership, Reuters reported, about a year after Ukraine was granted E.U. candidate status. The seven conditions include those relating to judiciary reform, anti-corruption efforts and media legislation.
- One person died and another was wounded when mortar shelling struck a residential building in Yunakov, Ukraine, on Monday, the Sumy regional military administration said. The incident was part of a wave of attacks in the region that left at least two others injured, including a child, and damaged several residential buildings.
- The United Nations has accused Moscow of blocking humanitarian aid to Russian-controlled areas. Denise Brown, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, in a statement on Sunday urged Russian authorities to “act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law.” Moscow said the holdup was a result of security issues.
- Zelensky spoke with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by phone, as London prepares to host the Ukraine Recovery Conference on Wednesday and Thursday. The conference will focus on “mobilizing international support for Ukraine’s economic and social stabilization and recovery from the effects of war,” according to its website.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday at Schleswig-Jagel Air Base in Germany, one of the bases hosting Air Defender 23, the largest air deployment exercise in NATO history. The exercise is meant to send “a clear message that NATO is ready to defend every inch of Allied territory,” said NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu.
Navalny’s new trial on ‘extremism’ is held in secret, in a prison: Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, was put on trial Monday on extremism charges that could result in his existing prison sentences being extended by decades. The proceedings swiftly turned Kafkaesque, Robyn Dixon writes.
The trial was held in an unidentified room in the bowels of Penal Colony Number 6 in the Vladimir region, from which media and even Navalny’s parents were barred. The sound quality was poor. After just 86 minutes of arguments, the video abruptly switched off without explanation.
“What is the most important thing about this trial? Not lawlessness, not telephone law, not the obedience of unscrupulous judges and prosecutors. The main thing is its form: It is a court inside a prison,” Navalny said in a statement on social media.