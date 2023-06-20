Ukraine live briefing: Water contaminated and aid efforts hampered after Kakhovka dam collapse

Navalny’s new trial on ‘extremism’ is held in secret, in a prison: Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, was put on trial Monday on extremism charges that could result in his existing prison sentences being extended by decades. The proceedings swiftly turned Kafkaesque, Robyn Dixon writes.

Two weeks after the Kakhovka dam collapse that displaced thousands and killed dozens of people, areas in eastern Ukraine continue to grapple with the repercussions, including water contamination and flooded homes.

The trial was held in an unidentified room in the bowels of Penal Colony Number 6 in the Vladimir region, from which media and even Navalny’s parents were barred. The sound quality was poor. After just 86 minutes of arguments, the video abruptly switched off without explanation.