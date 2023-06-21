German ISIS member gets 9 years after helping husband enslave woman he raped

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

A German member of the Islamic State accused of enslaving a woman was convicted of crimes against humanity and sentenced to nine years and three months in prison, a court official said Wednesday. Details of the verdict from the court in Koblenz have not yet been released, but according to prosecutors, the woman, identified only as Nadine K. and her husband traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State group in late 2014, and spent the following years in Islamic State-held territory in Iraq and Syria.

After the Islamic State overran the traditional homeland of the Yazidi religious minority in northern Iraq in 2014, the men were slain and thousands of women and children were enslaved and forced to serve the radical Islamic group.

From spring 2016, the couple enslaved an unnamed Yazidi woman, forcing her to carry out housework and child care, and follow Muslim practices of prayer and fasting. Nadine K. was also accused of preventing the woman from escaping.

During this time, “the man regularly raped and beat the woman, which Nadine K. knew,” prosecutors argued. The judge agreed, and found she enabled and encouraged the sexual abuse. “She could and should have done something,” German broadcaster Südwestrundfunk quoted the judge as saying.

Nadine K. was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria in March 2019 and arrested upon her return to Germany in March 2022. Germany has convicted other former Islamic State members over their role in crimes against the Yazidi people.

In November 2021, a court found an Iraqi citizen guilty of genocide and war crimes for the killing of a 5-year-old Yazidi girl at his home and sentenced him to life in prison. His wife was sentenced to 10 years in prison over the killing in a separate trial.

