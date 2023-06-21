Israeli police clash with Druze protesters in the Golan Heights. The rare violence leaves 20 injured

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Israeli police on Wednesday fired tear gas, sponge-tipped bullets and a water canon during mass demonstrations by Druze Arabs in the Golan Heights — a rare burst of violence in the normally quiet area. At least 20 people were reported injured. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Thousands of Druze residents of the Golan took part in the demonstrations against the construction of massive wind turbines. The windswept area is an ideal spot for the turbines, but residents fear damage to their properties and landowners have said they did not understand the agreements they signed with a local power company, according to Israeli media.

Israeli police said a large crowd attempted to storm a police position in the town of Masade, throwing stones, fireworks, setting tires on fire, vandalizing police cars, blocking roads and even shooting live fire into the air.

Advertisement

A video released by police showed the crowd pelting riot police with objects.

The video showed Israeli riot police, accompanied by a large armored vehicle equipped with a water canon, marching through the streets, firing tear gas. The sound of rapid gunfire is heard in the background.

Israel’s Ziv Hospital reported 20 injuries — including 12 members of the police with light wounds and eight civilians, four of whom were in serious condition.

Israel captured the Golan, a strategic plateau overlooking northern Israel, from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war. It subsequently annexed the area in a move that was recognized by former President Donald Trump. But most of the international community considers the area to be occupied territory.

While Druze leaders still profess allegiance to Syria, relations with Israel are normally good. The Golan is a popular vacation destination for Israelis and is filled with hotels and restaurants, and most residents speak Hebrew fluently. Violent clashes with Israeli authorities are rare.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he met with a Druze spiritual leader on Wednesday afternoon as officials tried to defuse the situation.

“I view with great severity and concern what is happening at the moment on the Golan Heights,” he said.

Gift this article Gift Article