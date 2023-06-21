Ukraine live briefing: War recovery conference kicks off in London; U.S. overestimates aid by $6.2B

The Pentagon has determined that it overrepresented the value of military equipment it sent to Ukraine by a combined $6.2 billion since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, the Biden administration said Tuesday, a significant error that will allow it to send more weapons before requesting additional funds from Congress. The error, first reported last month at about $3 billion, occurred because Pentagon officials erroneously calculated the totals using replacement values for the weapons rather than their current values, said Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh. The Biden administration has sent more than $40 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.