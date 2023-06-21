Britain and Ukraine will co-host the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference in London starting Wednesday. The event, the second since Russia’s invasion, aims to gather international and private-sector support for Ukraine’s postwar recovery.
Ukraine live briefing: War recovery conference kicks off in London; U.S. overestimates aid by $6.2B
Key developments
- The Pentagon has determined that it overrepresented the value of military equipment it sent to Ukraine by a combined $6.2 billion since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, the Biden administration said Tuesday, a significant error that will allow it to send more weapons before requesting additional funds from Congress. The error, first reported last month at about $3 billion, occurred because Pentagon officials erroneously calculated the totals using replacement values for the weapons rather than their current values, said Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh. The Biden administration has sent more than $40 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.
- Sixty-two percent of Russians would support President Vladimir Putin ending the war this week, but the same percentage would oppose doing so if it involved returning annexed Ukrainian territory, according to a new survey. In a May survey of 1,603 people across Russia, conducted by the Chicago Council-Levada Center, 73 percent say that returning the illegally annexed areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia or Kherson to Ukraine is unacceptable under any circumstances; 82 percent say the same about Crimea.
Battleground updates
- Ukrainian forces shot down at least 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, Ukrainian officials said. “These are hundreds of saved lives, saved infrastructure,” Zelensky said in his nightly address Tuesday. Air raid sirens sounded overnight in Kyiv and in Lviv, close to the Polish border, The Washington Post reported. Parts of Zaporizhzhia in the south still controlled by Ukraine also came under fire early Tuesday, predominantly from Russian airstrikes.
- In eastern Ukraine, residents are still grappling with water contamination and hundreds of flooded homes nearly two weeks after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, which killed dozens and displaced thousands. As rescue personnel race to clean up the region, at least one Ukrainian worker was killed Tuesday and eight others were injured in a Russian strike on the flood-hit city of Kherson, Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, said in a Telegram post. Among the environmental damage, Yermak said, is at least 150 tons of oil pollutants floating along the Dnieper River.
From our correspondents
As Modi visits White House, India’s reliance on Russian arms constrains him: New Delhi relies on Moscow for about 85 percent of its arsenal, according to one estimate. That relationship, which goes back to the 1960s, is constraining Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from aligning his country more closely to the West’s policies on Ukraine, Karishma Mehrotra reports.
“The number of really important countries to the U.S. who have a lot of Russian stuff is small, and India is at the top of that list,” one expert said. “The big picture is that you don’t end a six-decade relationship quickly. It’s not going to be easy for even a determined national leadership to overcome, and it’s not at all clear to me that the current dispensation in New Delhi is determined.”
Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.