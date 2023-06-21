The scale of the search for the missing submersible

By
, 
, 
and 
June 21, 2023 at 3:06 p.m. EDT
1 min

Search-and-rescue vessels from several countries crisscrossed a swath of the North Atlantic in the sky and on the water Wednesday, hoping to locate a missing submersible that carried five people and enough oxygen to last until Thursday morning.

The task was huge: Finding a craft the size of a minivan in an area twice the size of the state of Connecticut and up to 2½ miles deep.

Deep water, high pressure: Why the Titanic sub search is so complex

CANADA

Newfoundland

St. John’s

U.S.

Nova Scotia

Maine

Ships involved

in search efforts

June 20-21

Boston

Atlantic Ocean

150 MILES

Detail below

Detail

below

Research vessel

Polar Prince

Titanic

wreckage

5 MILES

Research vessel

Polar Prince

Titanic

wreckage

1/2 MILE

Data as of 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

Eight ships included in the mission are shown.

Sources: MarineTraffic, U.S. Coast Guard

The search was stepped up Wednesday in one area where Canadian P-3 planes detected what Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution described as “banging noises.” Analysts have not yet figured out what was making those noises.

The submersible, named Titan, carried a pilot and four tourists toward the wreckage of the Titanic, which rests 12,500 feet below the surface on the ocean floor about 900 miles off Cape Cod.

The only vessel of its kind

OceanGate’s Titan uses a titanium

and carbon fiber design for its pressure vessel, which carries people to the wreck

of the Titanic, about 2.5 miles below

the ocean’s surface.

Titanium/carbon

fiber capsule

Maneuvering

thrusters

Viewport

22 feet

Pilot

Maximum depth

About

13,000 feet

Crew

Four passengers,

one pilot

Speed

About

3.5 mph

OXYGEN SUPPLY

About four days

with full crew

Sources: OceanGate; University of Washington

WILLIAM NEFF/THE WASHINGTON POST

Titan, piloted by Stockton Rush, the CEO of underwater expedition company OceanGate Expeditions, began its roughly two-hour descent at 8 a.m. Sunday. It last contacted the Canadian research ship Polar Prince about an hour and 40 minutes into its dive. It was supposed to have resurfaced at 3 p.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

What is submersible tourism? The Titanic expedition, explained.

Among the growing collection of search vehicles were P-3 and C-130 aircraft patrolling the skies; five “surface assets,” including ships, on top of the water; and two unmanned remote-operated vehicles (ROVs) that are like underwater drones, said Capt. Jamie Frederick, response coordinator for the First Coast Guard District. More ROVs, at least five more surface assets and a hydraulic crane are headed to the area, he said.

