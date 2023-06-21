Search-and-rescue vessels from several countries crisscrossed a swath of the North Atlantic in the sky and on the water Wednesday, hoping to locate a missing submersible that carried five people and enough oxygen to last until Thursday morning.
The scale of the search for the missing submersible
CANADA
Newfoundland
St. John’s
U.S.
Nova Scotia
Maine
Ships involved
in search efforts
June 20-21
Boston
Atlantic Ocean
150 MILES
Detail below
Detail
below
Research vessel
Polar Prince
Titanic
wreckage
5 MILES
Research vessel
Polar Prince
Titanic
wreckage
1/2 MILE
Data as of 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday.
Eight ships included in the mission are shown.
Sources: MarineTraffic, U.S. Coast Guard
The search was stepped up Wednesday in one area where Canadian P-3 planes detected what Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution described as “banging noises.” Analysts have not yet figured out what was making those noises.
The submersible, named Titan, carried a pilot and four tourists toward the wreckage of the Titanic, which rests 12,500 feet below the surface on the ocean floor about 900 miles off Cape Cod.
The only vessel of its kind
OceanGate’s Titan uses a titanium
and carbon fiber design for its pressure vessel, which carries people to the wreck
of the Titanic, about 2.5 miles below
the ocean’s surface.
Titanium/carbon
fiber capsule
Maneuvering
thrusters
Viewport
22 feet
Pilot
Maximum depth
About
13,000 feet
Crew
Four passengers,
one pilot
Speed
About
3.5 mph
OXYGEN SUPPLY
About four days
with full crew
Sources: OceanGate; University of Washington
WILLIAM NEFF/THE WASHINGTON POST
Titan, piloted by Stockton Rush, the CEO of underwater expedition company OceanGate Expeditions, began its roughly two-hour descent at 8 a.m. Sunday. It last contacted the Canadian research ship Polar Prince about an hour and 40 minutes into its dive. It was supposed to have resurfaced at 3 p.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Among the growing collection of search vehicles were P-3 and C-130 aircraft patrolling the skies; five “surface assets,” including ships, on top of the water; and two unmanned remote-operated vehicles (ROVs) that are like underwater drones, said Capt. Jamie Frederick, response coordinator for the First Coast Guard District. More ROVs, at least five more surface assets and a hydraulic crane are headed to the area, he said.