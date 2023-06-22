Ukraine live briefing: U.K. backs speeding up Ukraine’s NATO entry; Kyiv expects invite at leaders meeting Ukraine's 30th Independent Mechanized Brigade fires a self-propelled gun toward Bakhmut on Wednesday. (EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Britain would be “very supportive” if Ukraine were given a simplified path to joining NATO that would speed up its entry into the military alliance, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which concludes Thursday in London. That would essentially mean not requiring Ukraine to go through the membership action plan stage, in which candidate countries receive assessments and advice as they look to meet NATO criteria on defense and other matters.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, said at a webinar held by the Atlantic Council that Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to NATO with an “open date” during a summit of the alliance’s leaders, which will be held in July in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

C ountries around the world announced billions of dollars in aid at the Ukraine Recovery Conference. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would give an additional $1.3 billion in the near term. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the E.U. would provide $54.5 billion for 2024 through 2027, while South Korea will give an additional $130 million this year.

More than 41 people were killed and 121 injured in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine as a result of the Kakhovka dam disaster earlier this month, Russia's Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov said during a government meeting, Reuters reported. More than 8,000 people were evacuated from the flood zone, he said. In areas under Ukrainian control, at least 17 people have died and 31 are missing, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Sunday. A United Nations official said Wednesday that the mines dislodged by floodwaters from the collapsed dam could float downstream and reach as far as Black Sea beaches

Ukrainian forces are advancing in the south and firming up their defenses in the east amid "fierce battles" with Russian forces, Zelensky said Wednesday in his nightly address.

Global impact

Russia's central bank governor challenged a global financial crime watchdog's decision to blacklist her country. "I believe that there are no objective, technical reasons" for the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force to add Russia to the blacklist, Elvira Nabiullina told members of Russia's upper house of parliament Wednesday, according to Reuters. Russia's membership in the group was suspended in February.

India's imports of Russian oil hit a record high in May and could grow further, Reuters reported. Russian oil, which remains far cheaper than Middle East crude, accounted for about 40 percent of India's crude imports in May.

Bank of China, a major Chinese lender, has restricted yuan transactions between Russian clients and Western banks over fears of secondary sanctions, according to the Russian RBC business news outlet.

The International Olympic Committee said there is "plenty of time" to decide whether Russian and Belarusian athletes can take part in the 2024 summer games in Paris, Reuters reported. The IOC sanctioned Russia and its ally Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine, but earlier this year suggested that those athletes be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals.

From our correspondents

African leaders visited with a peace plan. Putin showed little interest: When Russian President Vladimir Putin met African leaders in St. Petersburg over the weekend, he swiftly conveyed his effective dismissal of their plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. The African delegation called for military de-escalation and the return of war-affected children to their home country, Robyn Dixon reports.

African leaders expected that Russia would refrain from attacks during their visit to Kyiv, but never expected a swift breakthrough, said William Gumede, professor at the University of Witwatersrand School of Governance in Johannesburg and head of the Democracy Works Foundation. But Putin’s swift rejection of key elements of their 10-point peace plan conveyed a clear message, despite his frequent claim to be “open to negotiations,” he said.