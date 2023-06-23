Wagner mercenary boss faces arrest over ‘incitement to armed rebellion’

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RIGA, Latvia — Russia’s Federal Security Service late Friday announced a criminal case against Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin, accusing him of “incitement to armed rebellion” after he declared an open conflict with Russia’s military leadership and called on Russians to join 25,000 Wagner fighters against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other top commanders.

Prigozhin, whose private military company helped Russia seize the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Moscow’s only significant territorial gain this year, accused the Russian military on Friday of carrying out a strike on a Wagner camp, and appeared to threaten Shoigu, declaring “This scum will be stopped!”

In a rare late-night statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the situation and that “all necessary measures” were being taken.

Advertisement

The announcement of the criminal case by the Federal Security Service, or FSB, signaled that Prigozhin could face imminent arrest for comments in which he declared that he would lead a “march of justice” against his enemies in Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The Wagner leader denied that he was attempting a military coup.

In a series of furious audio messages, Prigozhin accused Shoigu of flying to Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia specifically to launch a missile strike against Wagner, before fleeing the area late Friday.

The Russian Defense Ministry responded swiftly to Prigozhin’s extraordinary threats, denying his claim that the military had struck a Wagner camp, calling it “an informational provocation.”

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of the special military operation,” the ministry said.

Advertisement

Prigozhin posted a video purporting to show the strike on the camp where he said many of his fighters were killed. It depicted rising smoke and signs of destruction but no evidence of the large number of casualties that he claimed.

After a meeting that he described as a Wagner war commanders’ council, Prigozhin posted an audio message on Telegram late Friday warning that “those who destroyed our guys today, and tens of thousands of lives of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask no one to resist.”

Any resistance would be deemed a threat and immediately destroyed, including roadblocks and aircraft, he declared.

Prigozhin, who earned a fortune and the nickname “Putin’s chef” through government catering contracts, has been in a running, months-long feud with Shoigu and other regular military commanders. He repeatedly accused them of denying his fighters sufficient ammunition in the long campaign to seize Bakhmut, and earlier Friday he issued a separate statement claiming that the military leadership had tricked Putin into going to war in Ukraine in February 2022 by alleging nonexistent threats.

Advertisement

But his statement late Friday amounted to an extraordinary, hostile challenge to Russian military authorities, and suggested that the feud was on the brink of spilling into open warfare.

“I ask everyone to remain calm, not to succumb to provocations, to stay in their homes. It is advisable not to go outside along the route of our journey,” he said, apparently on his way to confront Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the Russian general staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, both of whom he had bitterly criticized in a video earlier Friday.

Minutes later, Prigozhin released more furious audio messages. “This is not a military coup, this is a march of justice,” he said in one. “Our actions do not interfere with the troops in any way.”

“Shoigu has just fled from Rostov,” he yelled in another message, in obvious rage. “At 9 p.m. he ran as cowardly as a woman, so as not to explain why he raised helicopters to destroy our guys, why he launched missile strikes! This scum will be stopped!”

Advertisement

Prigozhin has demonstrated fierce loyalty to Putin, and Wagner forces have been useful to the Kremlin in the war, as they were in promoting Moscow’s interests in other conflict zones, including Syria, Libya and numerous African countries.

As Russian military forces stalled or lost ground in Ukraine, Wagner succeeded recently in taking control of the city of Bakhmut after a bloody battle that took months and cost thousands of Wagner lives — including those of former convicts who Prigozhin personally recruited from prison to join the fight in exchange for pardons.

In another stunning claim Friday night, Prigozhin accused Shoigu of hiding the bodies of 2,000 dead Russian soldiers in a bid to mask Russia’s true casualty numbers in Ukraine.

Despite his loyalty, Prigozhin lately appeared to have been falling out of favor with Putin, who recently sided with Shoigu’s demand that Wagner and other “volunteer” fighting formations sign military contracts putting them firmly under the Defense Ministry’s control. Prigozhin, resisting the demand, came up with his own contract.

Advertisement

The Wagner founder seemed to cross a new red line in his video comments earlier Friday, when he shot down Putin’s central main pretexts for invading Ukraine, declaring that Russia faced no extraordinary threat from Ukraine. He said that Russian military officials had deceived Putin into going to war.

The war, he claimed, was designed by Russian officials and oligarchs who had plundered two separatist regions of Donbas for years, but grew greedy and wanted to plunder all of Ukraine.

“The war was not needed to return our Russian citizens to our bosom and not to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine,” Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin, with a high profile globally and domestically, gained a reputation in Russian nationalist circles for telling harsh truths about the war that the military would rather hide.

Advertisement

But his Friday claim that Putin had been deceived went well beyond his frequent rants against top military officials and Russian oligarchs, because it undermined Putin’s key argument to Russians — and leaders in the Global South — that Russia had “no choice” but to launch a preemptive invasion because Ukraine was committing “genocide” against ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine and was planning a massive attack with NATO’s support on Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Gift this article Gift Article