Putin, citing ‘deadly threat’ to Russia, vows to quash armed rebellion

With Wagner mercenary fighters in control of key military installations in southern Russia, President Vladimir Putin on Saturday vowed to quash an armed rebellion that he said threatened to divide Russia, lead the country toward anarchy and undermine hard-won military gains in Ukraine. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Facing the biggest ever challenge of his presidency, Putin said the leaders of the attempted mutiny would “answer before the law and the people” and that “decisive actions” would be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don, the southern Russian city about 60 miles from the Ukraine border where Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the controversial head of the Wagner mercenary group, said on Saturday morning that his armed fighters had seized control of military buildings and facilities, including an airfield. Rostov-on-Don is an important strategic command center for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood … and our actions to defend our Fatherland from this threat will be brutal,” Putin said in an emergency address to the nation. “This is a stab in the back against our nation and our country.”

But even as Putin issued a terse call for national unity, there were reports of combat operations in Voronezh, a region north of Rostov on the road to Moscow, and the U.K. defense ministry said Wagner units appeared to be moving toward the Russian capital.

Without naming Prigozhin, Putin said those that organized the military insurrection were “traitors” and called on those who had taken the side of the Wagner leader to make “the only correct choice” and withdraw from the armed uprising.

“Those who prepared the military mutiny, who raise weapons against combat brothers, have betrayed Russia, and will pay for this. And those who are being pulled into the crime, I’m asking to not make this crucial, tragic, unrepeatable mistake. Make the one right choice — stop participating in criminal actions,” Putin said.

Putin was speaking after a tense night in which events unfolded at rapid speed after Prigozhin declared an open conflict with Russia’s military leadership and called on Russians to join 25,000 Wagner troops against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other top commanders.

Prigozhin claimed on Friday evening that the Russian military had carried out a strike on a Wagner camp and said he would lead a “march of justice” against his enemies among the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry, while denying allegations from at least one top general that he was attempting a coup.

By Saturday morning Prigozhin and his fighters were able to enter Rostov-on-Don, crossing a heavily fortified region of southern Russia with apparent ease — despite an arrest warrant against Prigozhin from Russia’s main security agency, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, which late on Friday accused Prigozhin of “incitement to armed rebellion” and said it had opened a criminal case.

Prigozhin said he had taken control of the main Russian military command base in Rostov and told the country’s military commanders that he would march on Moscow and blockade Rostov unless he could confront his enemies: Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Prigozhin told two senior military commanders, who arrived in the regional capital on Saturday morning to meet with him, that his forces had shot down three Russian military helicopters that fired on the Wagner column as it sought to enter the army base, and he threatened further strikes. “We’ll bring them all down if you keep sending them,” he said, according to video of the exchange with officials who appeared to be Russian deputy defense minister Col. Gen. Yunus-bek Yevkurov and Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, deputy chief of Russia’s military intelligence.

Prigozhin claimed to control all major military objects in Rostov-on-Don — including the main military airfield — but insisted that the headquarters and airfield were continuing operations against Ukraine “as usual.”

“We took control to ensure there were no air force strikes against us but against Ukraine,” he said.

The authorities were on high alert in the Russian capital where Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced “anti-terrorist measures” aimed at strengthening security, including road controls and a limit on public events. At the same time, Russia’s national anti-terrorism committee announced a formal counterterrorism operation, meaning tightened security measures.

The standoff between Prigozhin and the leadership of Russia’s armed forces has been escalating for months. Prigozhin, a Putin ally since the 1990s when the two men were based in St. Petersburg, had become increasingly vocal in criticizing the military’s top brass for what he described as botched management of the war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin accused Russian troops of firing on his men, and earlier this month even took a Russian officer prisoner. At one point, he called for Shoigu and Gerasimov to face a firing squad.

Analysts had believed Prigozhin’s open criticism was permitted by Putin as a way of venting dissatisfaction over the course of the war, so long as the Wagner leader did not openly criticize the Russian president and remained firmly in the “patriotic camp.”

But by Friday morning, Prigozhin had issued his biggest ever challenge, as he contradicted Putin’s main pretexts for invading Ukraine, declaring that Russia had faced no extraordinary security threat from Ukraine, and that Russian military officials had deceived Putin into going to war.

The war, Prigozhin claimed, was designed by Russian officials and oligarchs who had plundered two separatist regions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, for years, but grew greedy and wanted to plunder all of Ukraine.

Prigozhin’s claim went well beyond his frequent rants against top military officials and Russian oligarchs, because it undermined Putin’s frequent argument that Russia had “no choice” but to launch a preemptive invasion. Putin has argued, without evidence, that Ukraine was committing “genocide” against ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine and was planning a major attack with NATO’s support on Russian-controlled areas of Donbas.

A U.S. intelligence official described the current situation as “volatile” and said that tensions between Prigozhin and the Russian defense ministry had deteriorated in recent weeks.

Wagner has provided essential support to regular Russian forces, but Prigozhin has made no secret of his frustration with what he regards as insufficient support and resources from Moscow for his mercenary fighters. Prigozhin also maintained a secretive back channel with Russia’s enemy, Ukraine, via that country’s military intelligence service, The Washington Post reported based on classified U.S. intelligence documents leaked on the Discord messaging platform.

A senior Ukrainian official said late Friday that Prigozhin may be aiming to oust senior Russian military leaders rather than Putin himself. The official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a quickly developing situation, said Prigozhin was probably aiming to topple Shoigu.

The Ukrainian official said that Prigozhin’s Wagner forces lacked the strength and numbers to prevail in a direct fight with the Russian military. “Prigozhin is not bluffing, but he does not want to fight with the army,” the Ukrainian official said.

Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of R-Politik, a political consultancy, said it was unlikely Russia’s military leadership would switch allegiances and turn against Putin, but that the response of those lower in the military ranks was an open question.

“If orders to open fire are issued, how will individual soldiers react,” Stanovaya wrote on social media. “For now, it appears that Prigozhin and his associates will be coaxed into surrendering. I’m skeptical about the success of this strategy. This could potentially result in a protracted standoff. The Kremlin will likely aim to physically isolate Prigozhin, cut off his resources, and bide its time. However, Prigozhin’s downfall seems inevitable.”

The FSB criminal investigation, and Putin’s accusations of a “betrayal,” however, seemed to quickly close off any possibility of negotiation between the Kremlin and the mercenary boss.

