Live updates Wagner chief facing ‘armed rebellion’ criminal case claims his troops entered Russia

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, chief of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, said his forces had crossed into Russia from Ukraine and entered Rostov-on-Don, 60 miles from the border. The claims early Saturday came after Russia’s Federal Security Service announced a criminal case against Prigozhin, accusing him of “incitement to armed rebellion” after he said he would lead a “march of justice” against his enemies in Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

