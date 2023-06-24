The road to Moscow: A visual timeline of Wagner’s rebellion

His fighters are now on the way to the Russian capital after moving through several cities.
Putin has vowed to crush the rebellion. Here’s how the fast-moving events have unfolded.
Prigozhin goes after Russia’s military leadership
In audio messages released overnight, Prigozhin called Russia’s military leadership “evil,” adding “those who destroyed our guys today, those who destroyed tens, many tens of thousands of lives of Russian soldiers, will be punished.” Prigozhin did not, however, attack Putin. Russia’s main security agency, the FSB, late Friday accused Prigozhin of “incitement to armed rebellion.”
After Prigozhin’s comments, videos showed military vehicles leaving the defense ministry in Moscow.
Wagner takes over the military headquarters of Rostov-on-Don
Just hours later, videos emerged showing unidentified fightersoutside Russia’s Southern Military District headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don.
Fighters surrounded the building with military vehicles as stunned residents watched. Additional videos show armed fighters taking positions and patrolling the city’s downtown area, with tanks surrounding government facilities.
Prigozhin releases video from Rostov
Prigozhin released a video from a key southern command center saying he had control of the area. In the past, he has railed against Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for his disorganized approach to the war effort, as well as accusing him of lying about casualties and denying supplies and ammunition to Wagner troops during the brutal fight for the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.
Putin speaks
Putin vowed to crush the Prigozhin-led rebellion. Once a staunch Putin ally, Prigozhin earned his massive fortune through government catering contracts that included the military. Wagner helped train pro-Russian separatists who seized territory in eastern Ukraine in 2014. But throughout the invasion, he has publicly railed against Russia’s military establishment for their handling of the fight, even accusing them of tricking Putin into invading.
Prigozhin responded to Putin’s address, saying the president was mistaken. He added “we are patriots of our motherland, we’ve been fighting and continue to fight, all Wagner fighters, and no one plans to go and confess at the request of the president, the [Federal Security Service] or anyone else, because we do not want the country to continue to live in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.”
Wagner troops head toward Moscow
The British Defense Ministry said Saturday that Wagner units were spotted traveling north through the Voronezh region, “almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow.”
Footage showed troops traveling near Yelets, a Russian city some 240 miles from the capital.
Moscow prepares
Moscow braced for Wagner’s approach. Roadblocks were put up on most routes into the capital.
Dalton Bennett, Evan Hill, Joyce Lee and Meg Kelly contributed to this report.
