Live updates Wagner boss backs down after stunning challenge to Putin

Here’s what to know

Prigozhin’s forces, which have augmented Russian troops in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, took control of a Russian military facility before marching toward Moscow early Saturday, coming within about 120 miles of the capital.

Prigozhin had called for Russians to join Wagner’s campaign late on Friday after claiming that a Wagner camp in Ukraine had been attacked “from the rear” by Russia’s military. The Defense Ministry denied the accusations in a Telegram post, and state media suggested video of the strike had been staged.