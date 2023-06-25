Live updates Wagner boss backs down after stunning challenge to Putin

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, is expected to go to Belarus under a deal brokered by the Belarusian president, putting an end to a shocking, albeit short-lived, challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority, under a regime that has stifled dissent.
Here’s what to know
- Prigozhin’s forces, which have augmented Russian troops in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, took control of a Russian military facility before marching toward Moscow early Saturday, coming within about 120 miles of the capital.
- Prigozhin had called for Russians to join Wagner’s campaign late on Friday after claiming that a Wagner camp in Ukraine had been attacked “from the rear” by Russia’s military. The Defense Ministry denied the accusations in a Telegram post, and state media suggested video of the strike had been staged.
- It’s unlikely that the dust-up will have an impact on the battlefield, as there were few, if any, Wagner troops on the front lines, said Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. Wagner troops were “designed for offensive operations,” Lee said; Russia is now defending its occupied territories against a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Prigozhin’s forces, which have augmented Russian troops in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, took control of a Russian military facility before marching toward Moscow early Saturday, coming within about 120 miles of the capital.
Prigozhin had called for Russians to join Wagner’s campaign late on Friday after claiming that a Wagner camp in Ukraine had been attacked “from the rear” by Russia’s military. The Defense Ministry denied the accusations in a Telegram post, and state media suggested video of the strike had been staged.
It’s unlikely that the dust-up will have an impact on the battlefield, as there were few, if any, Wagner troops on the front lines, said Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. Wagner troops were “designed for offensive operations,” Lee said; Russia is now defending its occupied territories against a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
1/3
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Prigozhin’s forces, which have augmented Russian troops in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, took control of a Russian military facility before marching toward Moscow early Saturday, coming within about 120 miles of the capital.
Prigozhin had called for Russians to join Wagner’s campaign late on Friday after claiming that a Wagner camp in Ukraine had been attacked “from the rear” by Russia’s military. The Defense Ministry denied the accusations in a Telegram post, and state media suggested video of the strike had been staged.
It’s unlikely that the dust-up will have an impact on the battlefield, as there were few, if any, Wagner troops on the front lines, said Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. Wagner troops were “designed for offensive operations,” Lee said; Russia is now defending its occupied territories against a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
1/3
Live contributors
Just now
Just now
27 min ago
27 min ago
28 min ago
28 min ago