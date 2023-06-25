Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis

LONDON — Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a spokesperson.
Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” set to be released Monday. She recorded the segment before her operation.
Once a favorite target of Britain’s tabloids, the former Sarah Ferguson has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books as well as a historical romance for adults.