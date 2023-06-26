Ukraine live briefing: Revolt calls into question Putin’s grip on power and Wagner Group’s future

While the imminent crisis resulting from a short-lived rebellion led by Wagner Group leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin has abated, the insurrection has forced a closer examination of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hold on power. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the revolt showed “cracks in the facade” of Putin’s leadership.
Outstanding questions also remain about the whereabouts of Putin and Prigozhin — neither of whom has been seen in public since the episode came to a close — and about what the future holds for Prigozhin’s Wagner Group mercenaries.
Wagner Group fallout
- The brief rebellion in Russia “raises profound questions” about the country’s stability, Blinken said. Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attributed the revolt, at least in part, to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “The longer Russian aggression lasts, the more degradation it causes in Russia itself,” Zelensky said Sunday during his nightly address.
- Western officials are questioning whether the truce will last and are concerned that instability in Russia — a major nuclear power — could pose a risk to the United States and its allies. Under Russia’s reported agreement with Prigozhin, the Wagner Group leader and some of his forces will go to Belarus, but Western officials were unsure of the exact terms.
- It is also unclear where Putin and Prigozhin were. The Kremlin has said that Putin remained in Moscow throughout the revolt, but he has not been seen publicly. Prigozhin was set to head to Belarus under a deal announced Saturday that was brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, but his arrival had not been confirmed as of early Monday. Putin will attend a Russian Security Council meeting this week, state television reported, according to Reuters.
- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected a command post in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post on Monday, amid speculation about Shoigu’s whereabouts. A video posted by the ministry appeared to show Shoigu inspecting military sites. Shoigu has been accused by Prigozhin of fumbling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was one of the targets of the insurrection.
Other key developments
- Rescuers in Kyiv on Sunday were searching for people trapped underneath the rubble of a building after an airstrike that killed five people over the weekend. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post on Sunday that two more bodies were found in the rubble in the city’s Solomyan district.
- Australia’s highest court turned down a request seeking to block the eviction of the Russian Embassy from a disputed site in the capital, Canberra. The Australian legislature moved this month to terminate the embassy’s lease on a property near Parliament for security reasons. A Russian diplomat had been squatting on the property for days, The Washington Post has reported, but he was seen leaving the site after the ruling, carrying a backpack and a shopping bag of belongings.
- Australia announced a new assistance package to Ukraine that includes 70 military vehicles and ammunition. The package, worth 110 million Australian dollars, or about $75 million, “demonstrates that Ukraine can count on Australia,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement. It also includes funds for a U.N. humanitarian fund for civilians in Ukraine.
From our correspondents
A pro-Russian tide in Slovakia could threaten Europe’s unity on Ukraine: In Slovakia, a socially conservative left-wing populist could upend European solidarity on support for Ukraine.
Robert Fico, a two-time former prime minister, has promised to end military aid for Ukraine and veto “pointless” E.U. sanctions on Russia. He is rising to the top of the polls, The Post’s Loveday Morris reports from Dubnica, Slovakia. The country is both a member of NATO and the European Union.