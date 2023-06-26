Ukraine live briefing: Revolt calls into question Putin’s grip on power and Wagner Group’s future

The brief rebellion in Russia “raises profound questions” about the country’s stability, Blinken said. Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attributed the revolt, at least in part, to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “The longer Russian aggression lasts, the more degradation it causes in Russia itself,” Zelensky said Sunday during his nightly address.

Western officials are questioning whether the truce will last and are concerned that instability in Russia — a major nuclear power — could pose a risk to the United States and its allies. Under Russia's reported agreement with Prigozhin, the Wagner Group leader and some of his forces will go to Belarus, but Western officials were unsure of the exact terms.

It is also unclear where Putin and Prigozhin were. The Kremlin has said that Putin remained in Moscow throughout the revolt, but he has not been seen publicly. Prigozhin was set to head to Belarus under a deal announced Saturday that was brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, but his arrival had not been confirmed as of early Monday. Putin will attend a Russian Security Council meeting this week, state television reported, according to Reuters.