Why Russia’s Wagner Group has been in Ukraine, Africa and more

June 26, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. EDT

6 min

The Wagner mercenary group has provided fighters for hire across Africa and other countries, with the Kremlin’s approval. But what’s next for the global network — and the countries Wagner operates in — is uncertain after the group’s founder and leader, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, on Saturday called off a 24-hour-long mutiny against his one-time ally and benefactor Russian President Vladimir Putin.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a news briefing Monday that the agency “does not know what will happen to Wagner” and any possible “successor organizations.”

What is the Wagner Group, the Russian mercenary outfit led by Yevgeniy Prigozhin?

Prigozhin vowed Monday in a Telegram message to continue operating Wagner from Belarus, where he agreed to go into exile after refusing to let Russia’s regular army absorb his units in Ukraine. Hours later, Putin said that fighters who sided with Prigozhin could go to Belarus, join the Russian security forces or head home.

While Prigozhin’s rebellion concerned units of mercenaries in Ukraine, over the last nine years Wagner fighters have popped up in more than a dozen countries. They’ve served as security for Russian assets or host governments. Others have fought in the battlefield. Wagner said Monday that he always operated internationally “in the interests of the Russian Federation.”

Here’s what to know about where Wagner Group has worked and the impact of its operations.

What just happened in Russia? The Wagner crisis, explained.

