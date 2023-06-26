The Wagner mercenary group has provided fighters for hire across Africa and other countries, with the Kremlin’s approval. But what’s next for the global network — and the countries Wagner operates in — is uncertain after the group’s founder and leader, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, on Saturday called off a 24-hour-long mutiny against his one-time ally and benefactor Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Why Russia’s Wagner Group has been in Ukraine, Africa and more
Prigozhin network involvement in Africa
Graphic based on information from leaked classified material that was circulated in a Discord chatroom and obtained by The Washington Post
and obtained by The Washington Post
MADAGASCAR
MADAGASCAR
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a news briefing Monday that the agency “does not know what will happen to Wagner” and any possible “successor organizations.”
Prigozhin vowed Monday in a Telegram message to continue operating Wagner from Belarus, where he agreed to go into exile after refusing to let Russia’s regular army absorb his units in Ukraine. Hours later, Putin said that fighters who sided with Prigozhin could go to Belarus, join the Russian security forces or head home.
While Prigozhin’s rebellion concerned units of mercenaries in Ukraine, over the last nine years Wagner fighters have popped up in more than a dozen countries. They’ve served as security for Russian assets or host governments. Others have fought in the battlefield. Wagner said Monday that he always operated internationally “in the interests of the Russian Federation.”
Here’s what to know about where Wagner Group has worked and the impact of its operations.