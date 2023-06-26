Africa Why Russia’s Wagner Group has been in Ukraine, Africa and more Prigozhin network involvement in Africa Ongoing In discussions Previously solicited or provided to regime Political Logistics Economic Military Information operations Explore/ extract natural resources Conduct offensive combat operations Provide personal or regime security Advise government leadership Provide facilitation hub Provide training or equipment Conducted in country Algeria Libya Burkina Faso Mali Sudan South Sudan Eritrea Cameroon Eq. Guinea C.A.R. Mozambique Madagascar Zimbabwe ALGERIA LIBYA MALI SUDAN ERITREA BURKINA FASO SOUTH SUDAN EQUATORIAL GUINEA Equator CAMEROON CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC MOZAMBIQUE Total number of Prigozhin network activities current or discussed in each country ZIMBABWE MADAGASCAR Currently not supporting 1-3 types of network activities More than four Graphic based on information from leaked classified material that was circulated in a Discord chatroom and obtained by The Washington Post Prigozhin network involvement in Africa Ongoing In discussions Previously solicited or provided to regime Military Military Military Conduct offensive combat operations Provide training or equipment Provide personal or regime security Algeria Libya Burkina Faso Mali Sudan South Sudan Eritrea Cameroon Eq. Guinea C.A.R. Mozambique Madagascar Zimbabwe Information operations Political Logistics Economic Explore or extract natural resources Advise government leadership Provide facilitation hub Conducted in country Algeria Libya Burkina Faso Mali Sudan South Sudan Eritrea Cameroon Eq. Guinea C.A.R. Mozambique Madagascar Zimbabwe Total number of Prigozhin network activities current or discussed in each country None* 1-3 More than four ALGERIA LIBYA MALI SUDAN ERITREA BURKINA FASO SOUTH SUDAN EQUATORIAL GUINEA Equator CAR CAMEROON MOZAMBIQUE ZIMBABWE Note: Currently not supporting Graphic based on information from leaked classified material that was circulated in a Discord chatroom and obtained by The Washington Post MADAGASCAR Prigozhin network involvement in Africa Ongoing In discussions Previously solicited or provided to regime Military Military Military Conduct offensive combat operations Provide training or equipment Provide personal or regime security Algeria Libya Burkina Faso Mali Sudan South Sudan Eritrea Cameroon Equa. Guinea C.A.R. Mozambique Madagascar Zimbabwe Political Info. opera- tions Logistics Economic Explore/ extract natural resources Advise government leadership Provide facilitation hub Conducted in country Algeria Libya Burkina Faso Mali Sudan South Sudan Eritrea Cameroon Equa. Guinea C.A.R. Mozambique Madagascar Zimbabwe Total number of Prigozhin network activities current or discussed in each country None* 1-3 More than four ALGERIA LIBYA MALI SUDAN ERITREA BURKINA FASO SOUTH SUDAN EQUATORIAL GUINEA Equator CAR CAMEROON MOZAMBIQUE ZIMBABWE Note: Currently not supporting Graphic based on information from leaked classified material that was circulated in a Discord chatroom and obtained by The Washington Post MADAGASCAR

The Wagner mercenary group has provided fighters for hire across Africa and other countries, with the Kremlin’s approval. But what’s next for the global network — and the countries Wagner operates in — is uncertain after the group’s founder and leader, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, on Saturday called off a 24-hour-long mutiny against his one-time ally and benefactor Russian President Vladimir Putin.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a news briefing Monday that the agency “does not know what will happen to Wagner” and any possible “successor organizations.”

Prigozhin vowed Monday in a Telegram message to continue operating Wagner from Belarus, where he agreed to go into exile after refusing to let Russia’s regular army absorb his units in Ukraine. Hours later, Putin said that fighters who sided with Prigozhin could go to Belarus, join the Russian security forces or head home.

While Prigozhin’s rebellion concerned units of mercenaries in Ukraine, over the last nine years Wagner fighters have popped up in more than a dozen countries. They’ve served as security for Russian assets or host governments. Others have fought in the battlefield. Wagner said Monday that he always operated internationally “in the interests of the Russian Federation.”

Here’s what to know about where Wagner Group has worked and the impact of its operations.