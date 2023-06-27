After Putin speech on deal with mercenaries, Russia confronts divisions

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RIGA, Latvia — As Russian President Vladimir Putin extolled the nation’s “unity and patriotism” and attempted to project a military consolidated behind him after a failed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries, Russians on Tuesday continued to confront jarring questions about divisions in the security forces and how the president allowed the country to reach a risk of civil war.

The Kremlin on Tuesday went into overdrive to try to project unity and reassert Putin’s strength while moving to diminish Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the former Putin ally who led the rebellion. But the official explanations for why Prigozhin was allowed to escape without punishment looked unusually thin, highlighting new doubts about Putin’s strength and competence in a crisis.

Putin on Tuesday met with a group of military and security officers, whom he praised for preventing a civil war, following a late-night meeting on Monday with leaders of all the major security agencies.

“You have protected the constitutional system, life, security and freedom of our citizens, protected our fatherland from shocks and practically stopped a civil war,” Putin told officers of the Defense Ministry, the National Guard, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the Interior Ministry and the Federal Protection Service assembled on Cathedral Square in the Kremlin.

“People who were drawn into the rebellion saw that the army and the people were not with them,” he said.

Putin’s professions of unity, however, were blatantly contradicted by images of Prigozhin being cheered and passersby seeking to take selfies with him as he left the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday after calling off the rebellion and agreeing to move to Belarus and to relocate his private militia there.

Criticism swirled on Tuesday about how Wagner’s forces seized a major military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, and advanced to within 125 miles of Moscow with no effective military response, even as Putin insisted that the “quick and precise deployment of law enforcement agencies” had stopped “the extremely dangerous development of the situation in the country.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was present at Putin’s meeting with the officers, in a clear sign that the president is unlikely to remove him, despite intense resentment over Shoigu’s handling of the war among hard-line nationalists and some Russian military officers. Prigozhin, a ferocious critic of Shoigu, tried to leverage those divisions in his unsuccessful mutiny.

The deal between Putin and Prigozhin, calling for insurgency charges against the mercenary chief to be dropped, appeared to be holding on Tuesday. The Kremlin said it was brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who gave a speech on Tuesday claiming credit for his role and saying Belarus had planned for decades to avoid any upheaval.

In Moscow, the FSB announced that the charges against Prigozhin had been dropped because “it was established that its participants stopped their actions aimed at committing a rebellion,” the Tass state-owned news agency reported.

Putin and the Defense Ministry have acknowledged that several Russian military pilots had been killed in the rebellion when Wagner fighters shot down their helicopters and at least one plane.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that steps were being taken for Wagner to hand over heavy weapons to the military, amid reports that two of Prigozhin’s private jets landed at a military air base outside the Belarusian capital, Minsk, early Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the mutiny “demonstrated a high level of consolidation of society, political forces and the military around the president,” even as Russian analysts said that the opposite was true.

Peskov tried to explain the contradiction of dropping treason charges while some Russian activists are in prison simply for social media posts critical of the war. Peskov said the deal was a necessity born out of “a rather sad event, an extraordinary event.”

“There was some agreement reached to avoid the worst-case scenario,” Peskov said. “And there were certain promises made by the president, certain guarantees given by the president. The agreements are being implemented.”

But it was Lukashenko who summed up the failures as the crisis unfolded during his remarks at a military ceremony Tuesday.

“We let the situation go on and then we thought that it would resolve, but it did not resolve,” he said, referring to the Wagner rebellion, saying no one should make heroes out of him, Putin or Prigozhin.

“Two people who fought at the front collided,” he said. “There are no heroes in this case.”

Lukashenko insisted that a tragedy had been averted. If Russia was to collapse, he said, “we would all die.”

