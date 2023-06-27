Ukraine live briefing: Visibly irate, Putin confirms Wagner fighters killed Russian pilots

Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to “fallen heroes-pilots” in his first public address since the mutiny led by Wagner Group leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin over the weekend. Putin confirmed earlier reports that Russian jets had been downed and pilots killed by Wagner’s mercenaries.
Key developments
- Putin lauded “the courage and self-sacrifice” of Russian military pilots who were killed while countering the Wagner rebellion, saying they “saved Russia from tragic devastating consequences.” In a televised address, a visibly angered Putin said he could have easily crushed the Wagner rebellion but worked to “avoid much bloodshed” and give “those who made a mistake a chance to think again.”
- Prigozhin said the rebellion was a “march of justice” after Russian forces killed 30 of his fighters. In an audio statement published Monday, he claimed that most Wagner members had refused to sign contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry.
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of “profound questions” about Russia’s stability. He told CNN that the Wagner mutiny highlighted “cracks” in Putin’s military regime “that weren’t there before.”
Battleground updates
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited front-line troops in the Donetsk region on Monday. He touted “advances on all sides” against Russian defenses in his nightly address.
- Ukrainian forces recaptured the southeastern village of Rivnopil from Russian forces, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday on Telegram.
Global impact
- The E.U. foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Putin’s military power was “cracking” after being attacked by the “monster that Putin created with Wagner.” Borrell made the remarks on Monday as European foreign ministers gathered in Luxembourg.
- Large swaths of Africa felt unease over their reliance on the wounded Wagner Group following the aborted rebellion in Russia, analysts said. Leaders in countries including the Central African Republic and Mali have traditionally turned to Wagner to bolster their hold on power, but are now facing the possibility that the private paramilitary organization may be weakened or even dismantled by Moscow.
- Germany is ready to station troops permanently in Lithuania, after the Baltic nation called to strengthen its border with Russian ally Belarus. During a visit to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledged on Monday to station a 4,000-strong army in Lithuania “for the protection of the eastern flank,” Reuters reported.
- Australia announced a new $74 million aid package to Ukraine, including 70 military vehicles, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday, according to his office.
From our correspondents
Rebellion shakes Russian elite’s faith in Putin’s strength: Moscow’s elites are asking whether the Russian president, for a moment at least, lost control of the country, Catherine Belton reports, as shock waves from the fiercest-ever challenge to Vladimir Putin’s 23-year presidency was still reverberating.
The armed insurrection shattered the carefully crafted myth that Putin represented stability and strength. Members of Moscow business and political circles were grappling with how it was possible for Wagner to seize control of a Russian command center in the city of Rostov-on-Don so easily. Many wondered whether Putin could recover, and some even suggested that a search for his successor could be underway.