Protests erupt in Paris after police shoot, kill teen during traffic stop

Protests broke out in the French capital overnight after police officers shot and killed a teenager during a traffic stop. Cars and garbage cans were set alight while fireworks were lit as riot police clashed with protesters in a haze of tear gas in the suburb of Nanterre, west of Paris.

The protests follow the death of a 17-year-old, named by his family’s lawyers as Naël M, earlier Tuesday, after he was pulled over by police in his vehicle.

“Acting on behalf of the family of the deceased young man, we announce that we will file a complaint for intentional homicide against the policeman who fired the shot in the coming days,” his lawyer Yassine Bouzrou said in a statement online.

Videos of the incident, widely shared on social media and verified by Reuters news agency, appear to show two police officers standing beside a stationary yellow Mercedes AMG car, with at least one officer pointing a gun at the driver. The car begins to drive off, and the officer pulls the trigger, at close range, through the driver’s window. Later footage shows the car crashed at the side of the road.

Bouzrou accused the police officer of having an “intention to kill,” stating that an individual can be overheard in the clip saying: “I’m going to put a bullet in your head.”

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, police had initially said their lives were in danger as the car had tried to hit them and the driver had not complied with an order to stop.

Bouzrou rejected the police claims, saying in his statement it is “formally denied by viewing the video.”

“We are a long way from self-defense” he said separately, in comments to French broadcaster BFMTV. “We have police officers who then lie because they didn’t know that there was a video. So they made up a story saying that there was an attempt on their lives.”

Deadly shootings are far less common in France compared to the United States. In 2022, a record 13 deaths from police shootings occurred during traffic stops, with five police officers indicted, Le Monde reported.

France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called for calm on Wednesday.

“We’ve all seen those extremely shocking images … of the shot carried out by the policeman which obviously led to the death of this young man,” Darmanin told reporters. He said that the police officer was in custody and that the public prosecutor had opened two investigations “in the wake of this tragedy.”

Darmanin condemned the subsequent outbreak of violence, noting that 31 people had been arrested and 24 police officers injured as a result. Some 1,200 officers were deployed to maintain order across the capital in response, he added, while 2,000 would be sent out on Wednesday evening.

“I call for calm, I call for the truth of the judicial inquiry, obviously, as quickly as possible,” he said.

The mayor of Nanterre, Patrick Jarry, told the French outlet BFMTV the “whole town is in mourning for what’s just happened.” He acknowledged “the images that are being played on a loop on social media are overwhelming,” and had provoked anger and indignation but he also urged caution. “We want justice for Naël. We will get it through peaceful mobilization, with his lawyers in court,” he said in separate comments posted on his Facebook page Wednesday. Jarry also called for the neighborhood to come together after he said Nanterre “experienced one of the most terrible days in its history.”

A number of French celebrities have also publicly reacted to the news, including actor Omar Sy, who is featured in the Netflix drama “Lupin.”

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Naël,” he tweeted. “May justice worthy of the name, honor the memory of this child.”

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé also called it an “unacceptable situation.” He added, “all my thoughts go out to Naël’s family and loved ones, this little angel who left far too soon.”

Mes pensées et prières vont à la famille et aux proches de Naël, mort à 17 ans ce matin,

tué par un policier à Nanterre.



Qu’une justice digne de ce nom honore la mémoire de cet enfant. pic.twitter.com/mdNp6Aju80 — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) June 27, 2023

After the police killing of George Floyd in the United States in 2020, protests erupted globally, including in France, against police brutality and racism.

Thousands of French protesters took to the streets that year, defying coronavirus restrictions and rallying around the death of Black man Adama Traoré, who died in police custody in 2016, saying his case had parallels to Floyd’s. Activists have since demanded an end to what they call discriminatory police tactics that disproportionately target minorities in France, mostly people of Black and Arab descent.

