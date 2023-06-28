LONDON — Kevin Spacey appeared in a London courtroom on Wednesday for the start of his month-long jury trial in which he is accused of sex offense charges against four men. Spacey, 63, an Oscar-winning actor, denies all of the allegations and has previously said that he hopes he can revitalize his career once he has proved his innocence and the London trial is over. The American actor’s career nosedived after a string of sexual misconduct allegations emerged in the United States and United Kingdom.
Kevin Spacey trial opens in London court. Here’s what to know.
In the London trial, Kevin Spacey Fowler — the case is listed under his full name — has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges that include sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. If convicted, he could face a prison sentence. Opening statements are expected Friday.
Here’s what to know.