Kevin Spacey trial opens in London court. Here’s what to know.

LONDON — Kevin Spacey appeared in a London courtroom on Wednesday for the start of his month-long jury trial in which he is accused of sex offense charges against four men. Spacey, 63, an Oscar-winning actor, denies all of the allegations and has previously said that he hopes he can revitalize his career once he has proved his innocence and the London trial is over. The American actor’s career nosedived after a string of sexual misconduct allegations emerged in the United States and United Kingdom.