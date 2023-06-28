Pakistani security forces say they killed an Islamic State commander in a raid on a militant hideout

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces Wednesday killed an Islamic State group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan, the military said.
Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area, the military said.
Pakistan’s military has carried out massive operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.