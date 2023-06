Ukraine live briefing: 8 dead in Kramatorsk strike; Putin dissuaded from killing Wagner boss, Lukashenko says

Lukashenko offered the Wagner Group an abandoned military base and said he welcomed the battlefield experience that Wagner commanders could bring to Belarus. “We are also pragmatic about this,” he said Tuesday, according to Belarusian state media. He said Wagner commanders could help Belarus by sharing their experience from Ukraine. “We will help in any way we can,” he said, “until they decide what to do.” Putin has agreed that the Wagner mutineers could move to neighboring Belarus, return home or sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry to join the army.