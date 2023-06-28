Ukraine live briefing: 8 dead in Kramatorsk strike; Putin dissuaded from killing Wagner boss, Lukashenko says Rescuers and volunteers work to pull people from under the rubble after a strike hit a pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. At least four people were killed and more than 40 wounded. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from making a “harsh decision” against Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group who revolted against the Kremlin last week, suggesting that Putin planned to kill the Wagner boss, The Washington Post reported. Lukashenko’s version of events could not be verified.

In Ukraine, the death toll from the bombing of a pizza restaurant in the eastern city of Kramatorsk has risen to eight, with 56 injured. The dead included three children, emergency services said. Rescuers were still searching the rubble for potential survivors Wednesday morning. The injured included an 8-month-old, Ukrainian officials said. The pizza restaurant was frequented by members of the military and foreign journalists.

Wagner rebellion aftermath

Lukashenko claimed Tuesday that Prigozhin has arrived in Belarus, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Flight data showed a Russian-registered jet linked to the Wagner Group leader flying into Minsk, the Belarusian capital.

Lukashenko offered the Wagner Group an abandoned military base and said he welcomed the battlefield experience that Wagner commanders could bring to Belarus. “We are also pragmatic about this,” he said Tuesday, according to Belarusian state media. He said Wagner commanders could help Belarus by sharing their experience from Ukraine. “We will help in any way we can,” he said, “until they decide what to do.” Putin has agreed that the Wagner mutineers could move to neighboring Belarus, return home or sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry to join the army.

The Wagner Group received more than 1 billion dollars over the past year from the Russian government, Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency reported Tuesday. Putin said the funds were for paying fighters’ salaries, incentives and insurance. He also said Wagner’s owner, the Concord company, received just under $1 billion to supply food to the army. The comments were a break from previous Kremlin efforts to obscure the cost of the war.

The Kremlin on Tuesday went into overdrive to try to project unity and reassert Putin’s strength while also moving to taint Prigozhin, The Post The Post reported . But the official explanations for why Prigozhin was allowed to leave Russia without punishment highlighted new doubts about Putin’s strength and competence in a crisis. Putin is seeking to portray Prigozhin as “corrupt and a liar” to undermine his reputation among Wagner personnel and the Russian public, the D.C. think tank Institute for the Study of War said in an analysis.

Other key developments

There probably are still people under the rubble in Kramatorsk, according to emergency services. from the scene showed buildings with blown-out walls and windows and bloodied people on the ground, as rescue teams dug through the debris. Zelensky in his nightly address called the attack a “manifestation of terror.” Video from the scene showed buildings with blown-out walls and windows and bloodied people on the ground, as rescue teams dug through the debris. Zelensky in his nightly address called the attack a “manifestation of terror.”

Ukraine has retaken 50 square miles in the country’s south from entrenched Russian forces, The Post The Post reported . The pace of the counteroffensive is slower than desired, Zelensky has said, adding that an operation against an adversary with a deeper arsenal and a far larger force shouldn’t be expected to unfold at an action-movie pace. Ukrainian forces are facing extensive minefields that Kyiv says amount to more than 77,000 square miles.

The Kreminna Forest, in the Luhansk region, is now one of the most dangerous spots on the front, with the fighting driven by Russia — unlike the fronts where Ukraine is mounting its counteroffensive, The Post — unlike the fronts where Ukraine is mounting its counteroffensive, The Post reported . Ukrainian fighters said the side that is attacking or defending can vary day to day or even hour by hour.

Global impact

Russia has arbitrarily detained hundreds of people during its invasion, according to according to a new report from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The office documented 864 individual cases — involving 763 men, 94 women and seven boys — “perpetrated by the Russian Federation” between Feb. 24, 2022, and May 23.

The United States agreed to let Moscow send a plane to Washington to transport home Russian diplomats whose visas are expiring, amid a ban on commercial flights from Russia, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. Miller also called for reciprocal treatment for the United States in helping move American diplomats out of Russia. “In exchange for granting these courtesies, we expect Russia to maintain open transport for our diplomats and cargo to our embassy in Moscow,” he said.

Analysis from our correspondents

Wagner leader Prigozhin in Belarus is bad news for pretty much everybody: The Wagner Group chief, who led an armed revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, is now in Belarus as part of a deal that saw him avoid punishment in Russia. But Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s arrival presents challenges for everyone, Emily Rauhala reports. NATO and Ukraine are on higher alert because of his presence. There’s no guarantee that Lukashenko, Belarus’s leader, can control a man who marched a column nearly to Moscow.

“The primary victim of this situation is the Belarusian people,” said Franak Viacorka, the chief adviser to the exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Prigozhin “will come in with criminals; he will bring the culture of violence,” he continued. “It will create instability in the country and at its borders, too.”