Possible human remains recovered from Titan wreckage, Coast Guard says

Listen 1 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

“The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy,” Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer said of the debris pulled out of the ocean on Wednesday. “There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the [Titan] and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again.”

Advertisement

The submersible had been missing for days after it went silent June 18 while attempting to dive to the Titanic wreck site 2.5 miles down on the ocean floor. Authorities and experts now believe Titan suffered a catastrophic loss of pressure, leading to an implosion that killed all five passengers aboard.

The passengers aboard Titan included OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61; British aviation businessman Hamish Harding, 58; retired French navy commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77; and British Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

A Marine Board of Investigation, the highest level of inquiry within the Coast Guard, is underway and could ultimately recommend anything from new regulations on deep-sea diving to criminal charges for authorities to pursue, Neubauer, who is leading the investigation, said Sunday.

This is a developing story.

Share