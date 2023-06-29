France arrests 150 as violent protests spread over police killing of a teen

French authorities arrested 150 people as anger over the fatal shooting of a teenager spilled into violent protests overnight in multiple cities across the country.

President Emmanuel Macron, who had earlier called the killing “inexcusable,” called for a return to calm early Thursday, Le Parisien reported, as he convened an emergency meeting with his ministers.

In Nanterre, west of Paris, where the teenager was killed Tuesday morning, police fired tear gas to disperse crowds that set cars ablaze, and in northeast Paris, French newspaper, Le Monde reported a three-hour-long clash between protesters and the police.

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Naël M by his family’s attorney, was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop. In videos of the shooting verified by Reuters, an officer is pointing a gun at the driver of a stationary yellow Mercedes AMG car. The officer pulls the trigger as the car begins to drive off, and the car crashes into the side of a road.