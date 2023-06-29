Uruguay can’t figure out what do with its Nazi eagle

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Uruguay’s president thought he’d found the solution at last for the Nazi eagle. The question of just what to do with the artifact — a more than six-foot-tall, 770-pound bronze eagle grasping a large swastika medallion in its talons — has vexed the South American nation since treasure hunters fished it out of the Río de la Plata in 2006. It once sat atop the Admiral Graf Spee, a German heavy cruiser that was scuttled in Montevideo Bay in 1939 after sustaining damage in the first naval battle of World War II. Now it’s in storage, the property of a country that doesn’t want it but can’t seem to get rid of it.

The German government has asked Uruguay not to display the “Nazi paraphernalia.” The Simon Wiesenthal Center has warned that if it were auctioned off, it could be bought be Nazi sympathizers.

Advertisement

President Luis Lacalle Pou’s idea, then, was to destroy it. It would be melted down, he told reporters earlier this month, and recast as a dove. A symbol of violence would be transformed into a symbol of peace.

The renowned Uruguayan sculptor Pablo Atchugarry agreed to do the work at no charge. Lacalle Pou called the effort a “signal from our country to our people, to the outside world, that we are a society of peace, we are a society of union.”

The response was sharp, swift — and overwhelmingly negative.

“This eagle, with all its tragic symbolism, is a piece of human history,” tweeted Alain Mizrahi, founder and chief executive of the Montevideo-based market research firm Grupo Radar and a descendant of Holocaust survivors. Mizrahi said the eagle should be in a museum alongside other artifacts recovered from the Graf Spee.

Advertisement

Some of the strongest opposition came from Lacalle Pou’s allies. Guido Manini Ríos, whose Cabildo Abierto party is part of the president’s governing coalition, said he was considering legislation to stop the eagle’s destruction.

Jaime Yaffé, a political scientist and historian at the University of the Republic in Montevideo,said there is value in preserving the eagle as is as a testimony to the past. “That past that we are trying to avoid only lives in our memory through the accounts that we have of it,” he said. “That piece is one of them.”

Lacalle Pou quickly relented. “In the past few hours, I think there is an overwhelming majority that doesn’t share the decision,” he said. “And if you want to generate peace, the first thing you have to do is generate union. And clearly this hasn’t done so.”

Advertisement

“I still think it’s a good idea, but a president has to listen.”

Atchugarry agreed, tweeting: “A symbol of peace and union cannot be born from discord.”

As World War II loomed, Nazi Germany deployed the Graf Spee to the South Atlantic to harass Allied shipping. The cruiser, named for a World War I admiral who was killed in the nearby Falkland Islands, sank at least nine vessels before it was engaged by three British warships off the coast of Uruguay on Dec. 13, 1939.

The cruiser sustained heavy damage in the Battle of the River Plate. Uruguay was neutral at the outset of World War II; Graf Spee captain Hans Langsdorff put in at Montevideo for repairs. But believing that British intelligence agents could gain access to the ship and its technology, he soon ordered it sunk in the Río de la Plata. (He was found in a Buenos Aires hotel room three days later, dead by suicide.)

Advertisement

There the eagle lay until February 2006, when it was recovered by financiers Alfredo and Felipe Etchegaray and diver Hector Bado. The government claimed the artifact as the property of the state, and there commenced a years-long battle over its ownership.

In 2019, an Uruguayan court ordered that the government sell the eagle at auction, with some of the proceeds going to the Etchegaray brothers’ salvage operation. But the auction was halted amid objections by Jewish groups, the German government and others concerned it would end up in the hands of Nazi sympathizers. Uruguay, one of South America’s smallest nations, with a population of just 3.5 million, is home to one of its largest Jewish communities, after waves of immigration during the 20th century.

Last year, a Jewish businessman said he’d buy the eagle to destroy it. “Once I have it in my possession, I will immediately blow it into a thousand pieces,” Daniel Sielecky, an Argentine who lives in Uruguay, told the newspaper Diario Correo de Punta del Este. “Every piece that results from the explosion will be pulverized.”

Advertisement

But it remained with the government, which still doesn’t know what to do with it.

It wasn’t just Lacalle Pou’s proposal for the eagle but his timing that caught Uruguayans by surprise. The country is struggling with a severe drought; officials have augmented the public drinking supply with salt water.

When Lacalle Pou announced his idea, he had just returned from a trip to Washington, where he met with President Biden. Then he skipped an official event to honor three women killed and two other people who were disappeared under Uruguay’s military dictatorship of 1973 to 1985.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights had mandated the event as a way for the state to acknowledge its responsibility in the deaths of the “Muchachas de Abril” — the Girls of April — and said the highest authorities of the three branches of government should attend.

Advertisement

The executive branch was instead represented by Vice President Beatriz Argimón. Lacalle Pou’s absence drew criticism from the opposition and human rights groups. He later led an event with former presidents condemning the 1973 military coup on its 50th anniversary.

By announcing the fate of the eagle and then backtracking, amid the water crisis and after missing the Muchachas de Abril event, the president has given the impression that the government is acting impulsively, political scientist Daniel Chasquetti said. “This whole episode was hard to understand, especially for a president who, in general, had a good grasp on what the public thinks,” he said.

For now, the eagle stays in storage — and limbo. Mizrahi hopes it doesn’t fall into oblivion.

“It would be a shame for me if this was forgotten.”

Gift this article Gift Article