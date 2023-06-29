Meta Oversight Board calls for Cambodian leader’s accounts to be suspended

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

MANILA — The social media giant Meta’s Oversight Board called Thursday for the immediate suspension of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for inciting violence — a request that could shape how political speech is regulated online, experts say. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight This is the first time the Oversight Board, created by the company to adjudicate difficult content decisions, has asked for a head of state to be banned from Meta’s platforms, which have struggled in recent years to balance the need for freedom of expression with abusive online behavior, including incitements of violence from political leaders.

The board’s recommendation called on Meta to suspend Hun Sen’s account for at least six months and remove a live-streamed video posted in January. In the video, Hun Sen, who has led Cambodia since 1985 and faces an election next month, told political opponents to choose between the “legal system” and “a bat.” Speaking in Khmer, he also threatened to “beat up” opponents, “send gangsters” to their homes and “arrest a traitor with sufficient evidence at midnight.”

Meta employees reviewed the video following complaints that it had violated platform policies against inciting violence but decided to keep it online on the basis that it was newsworthy. The Oversight Board overturned that decision, citing “the severity of the violation, Hun Sen’s history of committing human rights violations and intimidating political opponents, as well as his strategic use of social media to amplify such threats.” It also asked the company to update its policy on evaluating newsworthy content.

A spokesperson for Meta’s operations in Asia did not respond to questions on whether the company would implement the board’s recommendations. While the call for Hun Sen’s suspension is nonbinding, Meta is required to take the contested video down. The company has 60 days to comply, and it must issue a public response within the same period.

The takedown of Hun Sen’s account is “long overdue,” said Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director of Human Rights Watch, which has documented the leader’s rising persecution of opposition figures. It could also set a precedent for how the platform will regulate the behavior of other authoritarian leaders in Asia, such as the former president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, who critics say used Meta’s platform to fuel disinformation.

Advertisement

In 2021, a day after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, Meta independently blocked President Donald Trump from using Facebook, citing his role in inciting the insurrection. The ban was lifted earlier this year, following an internal company assessment.

Pamela San Martin, a member of the Oversight Board and a human rights lawyer from Mexico City, said the Cambodia decision has global resonance. “The message for different political leaders is clear: Meta’s platforms should not be used as a weapon,” she said in an interview.

Hun Sen, who at 70 is an active Facebook user with 14 million followers, appeared to preempt the ban by announcing on Thursday that he would stop posting actively on the platform and take his updates to Telegram, TikTok, and YouTube. “This makes it easier to connect with citizens when I have to travel to any countries that cannot access Facebook,” he said on Telegram, a messaging app which grew in popularity in Cambodia during the pandemic.

Hun Sen launched his official Facebook page in 2015, after his party notched unexpected losses against an opposition group that used social media to mobilize support. He quickly transformed Facebook into his primary mode of public communication, said political analysts, posting videos from events and news conferences alongside photos of his grandchildren.

The Cambodian government has yet to respond to the board decision, but the prime minister has previously denied that his comments incited violence. Speaking to a local newspaper, the Ministry of Justice’s spokesperson, Chin Malin, said in April that Hun Sen’s January remarks were “only a confirmation of the legal process of Cambodia.”

Advertisement

In evaluating the video, Meta’s Oversight Board concluded that the speech was only one piece of content in a longer campaign by Hun Sen to incite violence against his opponents. Retaining it “enables his threats to spread more broadly” and allowed the exploitation of the platform, the board wrote. “Such behavior should not be rewarded,” it added.

In previous posts, Hun Sen has said he was “willing to eliminate 100 or 200 people” to ensure peace, threatened civil war, and warned that he would shoot opposition leader Sam Rainsy with a rocket launcher — all of which are breaches to Meta’s community standards, the board said. Last December, Content on Hun Sen’s page was removed for breaking Meta’s policy on inciting violence.

Human rights and free speech are fraught in Cambodia, where the main opposition party has been barred from participating in the upcoming elections. One of the last remaining independent news outlets, Voice of Democracy, was shuttered in February.

Advertisement

Hun Sen has been focused on stamping out opposition in the lead-up to the election, which will pave the way for him and other senior members of the Cambodian People’s Party to hand over power their children, said Chhengpor Aun, a visiting fellow studying Cambodia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “A clear election win, a safe parliament are very important for this transition.”

Hun Sen’s Facebook absence might free up space for his critics on the platform, but the opposition “would still have to contend with significant offline restrictions to their activities,” said Elina Noor, a senior fellow focusing on technology and Southeast Asia at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Apart from Hun Sen, rights groups have urged platforms to take stricter action against hyperpartisan social media personalities in Cambodia.

Advertisement

Human Rights Watch on Thursday called for a lifetime ban on influencer Pheng Vannak, who insulted a journalist earlier this year and threatened to behead another earlier this month. Vannak’s personal account was suspended, but he has since made a new one, and a public profile with over 680,000 followers remains active.

“The problem is the Cambodia content review team appears to have been asleep at the switch until recently, failing to take action to prevent violent threats and incitement to violence in various cases,” said Robertson of the Human Rights Watch. “They need to get on the ball and do their jobs.”

Meta faces a rash of challenges in Southeast Asia amid companywide cuts, which former employees say have affected its ability to responsibly regulate content. The company has given in to recent censorship demands in Vietnam, according to rights groups. And last week, Malaysia announced it would take legal action against Meta for failing to remove “undesirable content” on sensitive issues like race and religion, as well as scam advertisements.

Tan reported from Singapore. Sim Chansamnang contributed reporting from Phnom Penh.

Share