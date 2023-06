Ukraine live briefing: Putin rallies public support after mutiny; children among Kramatorsk dead

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance in public, traveling to the southern city of Derbent in an apparent bid to demonstrate strength days after facing a mutiny from the Wagner Group that was the most serious challenge to his decades-long rule. State media outlets reported that Putin received an enthusiastic reception from residents.

At least three children are among the 11 killed after Tuesday’s Russian missile strike on a popular pizzeria in Kramatorsk during dinner time, Ukrainian officials said.

on big businesses, Reuters reported . The move is aimed at boosting government coffers by approximately $3.5 billion as Moscow struggles to finance its invasion while keeping its heavily sanctioned economy afloat.

on Wednesday, adding that dozens of other countries had joined NATO and the European Union in uniting against Russian aggression . “He’s losing the war at home,” Biden added. But in a verbal slip-up, he mistakenly referred to the war in Iraq instead of Ukraine.

on charges of aiding in the Kramatorsk attack . The employee is accused of surreptitiously filming the restaurant and its vicinity for the Kremlin’s security services.

, the city council said on Telegram . An 8-month-old baby was among about 60 injured in the attack. The popular Ria lounge bar was struck by an Iskander ballistic missile.

Russian media published images of Putin briefly interacting with a cordoned-off crowd on a major street in Derbent. His visit to the area came on the sidelines of a meeting to discuss tourism in the North Caucasus region.

, where the organization has provided lethal firepower to despots and strongmen. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had “absolutely nothing to do with” those efforts, even though Putin admitted this week that Wagner was “fully state funded.”

, the New York Times reported , citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter. Until earlier this year, Surovikin had led the war effort in Ukraine. Washington is trying to discern whether he helped plan Prigozhin’s charge toward Moscow, which was later aborted.

, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal , citing concerns that Israeli weaponry could be seized on the Ukrainian battlefield and end up in Iranian hands. “We have concerns that I don’t think any of the Western allies of Ukraine have,” he said.

These centers are meant to implement combat training and exchange information about weaponry, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Telegram . Analysts have said , however, that these measures are part of Russia’s attempt to eventually subordinate Belarus under its control, even as Minsk claims credit for helping to stave off the Wagner rebellion.

On this part of the eastern front, Russia is still on the attack: As Ukraine continues to report small gains on several fronts in its counteroffensive, Russia continues to drive the fighting in the forests near the eastern Russian-occupied town of Kreminna, report Francesca Ebel and Kamila Hrabchuk. The Kremlin has strengthened forces in the region in a bid to retake towns and cities that Ukraine had earlier liberated, according to Ukrainian fighters.