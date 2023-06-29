Ukraine live briefing: Putin rallies public support after mutiny; children among Kramatorsk dead Emergency responders dig through the rubble after a Russian missile strike Tuesday that hit a popular pizzeria in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. (Sasha Maslov for The Washington Post)

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance in public, traveling to the southern city of Derbent in an apparent bid to demonstrate strength days after facing a mutiny from the Wagner Group that was the most serious challenge to his decades-long rule. State media outlets reported that Putin received an enthusiastic reception from residents.

At least three children are among the 11 killed after Tuesday’s Russian missile strike on a popular pizzeria in Kramatorsk during dinner time, Ukrainian officials said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Russian media published images of Putin briefly interacting with a cordoned-off crowd on a major street in Derbent. His visit to the area came on the sidelines of a meeting to discuss tourism in the North Caucasus region.

Two sisters — 17 and 14 — were among those killed in the Kramatorsk restaurant strike , the city council said on , the city council said on Telegram . An 8-month-old baby was among about 60 injured in the attack. The popular Ria lounge bar was struck by an Iskander ballistic missile.

Ukraine’s intelligence agency on Wednesday said it had arrested a local gas transport company employee on charges of on charges of aiding in the Kramatorsk attack . The employee is accused of surreptitiously filming the restaurant and its vicinity for the Kremlin’s security services.

Putin has become an international pariah, President Biden told reporters on Wednesday, adding that dozens of other countries had joined NATO and the European Union in uniting against on Wednesday, adding that dozens of other countries had joined NATO and the European Union in uniting against Russian aggression . “He’s losing the war at home,” Biden added. But in a verbal slip-up, he mistakenly referred to the war in Iraq instead of Ukraine.

Russia’s parliament gave preliminary approval to levy a one-time windfall tax on big businesses, on big businesses, Reuters reported . The move is aimed at boosting government coffers by approximately $3.5 billion as Moscow struggles to finance its invasion while keeping its heavily sanctioned economy afloat.

Wagner rebellion aftermath

A top Russian general, Sergei Surovikin, had advance knowledge of Wagner Group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s mutinous plan , the , the New York Times reported , citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter. Until earlier this year, Surovikin had led the war effort in Ukraine. Washington is trying to discern whether he helped plan Prigozhin’s charge toward Moscow, which was later aborted.

Moscow distanced itself from the Wagner Group’s activities in Africa, where the organization has provided , where the organization has provided lethal firepower to despots and strongmen. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had “absolutely nothing to do with” those efforts, even though Putin admitted this week that Wagner was “fully state funded.”

Global impact

Putin’s position has been diminished by the Wagner rebellion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said , adding that the West was not involved in the dispute. The ramifications of the rebellion on the conflict in Ukraine remain unclear, he said. in a television interview , adding that the West was not involved in the dispute. The ramifications of the rebellion on the conflict in Ukraine remain unclear, he said.

Belarus said it has agreed to establish joint military training centers with Russia on its territory. These centers are meant to implement combat training and exchange information about weaponry, the Belarusian Defense Ministry These centers are meant to implement combat training and exchange information about weaponry, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Telegram . Analysts have said , however, that these measures are part of Russia’s attempt to eventually subordinate Belarus under its control, even as Minsk claims credit for helping to stave off the Wagner rebellion.

Israel cannot allow the United States to give the jointly developed Iron Dome air defense system to Ukraine, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with the , Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal , citing concerns that Israeli weaponry could be seized on the Ukrainian battlefield and end up in Iranian hands. “We have concerns that I don’t think any of the Western allies of Ukraine have,” he said.

From our correspondents

On this part of the eastern front, Russia is still on the attack: As Ukraine continues to report small gains on several fronts in its counteroffensive, Russia continues to drive the fighting in the forests near the eastern Russian-occupied town of Kreminna, report Francesca Ebel and Kamila Hrabchuk. The Kremlin has strengthened forces in the region in a bid to retake towns and cities that Ukraine had earlier liberated, according to Ukrainian fighters.

“They are certainly attacking more intensely and advancing in this direction,” said one soldier. Another combatant noted that the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk have always been important to Russia.