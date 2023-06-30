How the police killing of a teen sparked a crisis in France

Protests and riots have spread from Paris to other French cities, with much of the anger directed at not only the police but at Macron and other members of the political elite. In nightly demonstrations since the killing Tuesday, protesters, predominantly young, have clashed with police in running street battles, looting and setting cars on fire along the way.

France has been gripped by a national crisis as unrest spreads in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old by a police officer. French President Emmanuel Macron cut short a trip to Brussels on Friday to convene an emergency cabinet meeting.

At least 249 police officer have been injured, according to official reports. Police have detained at least 800 protesters.

Marcon and other ministers have come out to condemn the police officer who shot the 17-year-old. The teenager has been identified only as Nahel M. He is believed to be of Algerian and Moroccan descent. But Marcon has also castigated the protesters as unruly teens, blaming video games and asking parents to keep their teenagers at home.