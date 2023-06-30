France has been gripped by a national crisis as unrest spreads in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old by a police officer. French President Emmanuel Macron cut short a trip to Brussels on Friday to convene an emergency cabinet meeting.
How the police killing of a teen sparked a crisis in France
At least 249 police officer have been injured, according to official reports. Police have detained at least 800 protesters.
Marcon and other ministers have come out to condemn the police officer who shot the 17-year-old. The teenager has been identified only as Nahel M. He is believed to be of Algerian and Moroccan descent. But Marcon has also castigated the protesters as unruly teens, blaming video games and asking parents to keep their teenagers at home.
The government has deployed some 40,000 police officers across the country, suspended public transportation and announced curfews in a bid to restore order.