Macron readies response as France plunged into crisis by police killing of teen

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

France’s President Emmanuel Macron was poised to announce measures Friday to address the widespread unrest gripping his country following the police killing of a teenager in the capital earlier this week. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Macron, who cut short a trip to Brussels, was convening an emergency cabinet meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris to discuss measures aimed at calming tensions that had seen cars set on fire, looting and violent clashes between protesters and police for a third night.

Protests have spread from just Paris to several French cities outside the capital since the death of a 17-year-old boy identified only as Nahel M, who was shot by a police officer after being pulled over in a traffic stop Tuesday. The officer has since been detained and has issued an apology to the boy’s family.

“All options,” were on the table for the government to restore order, France’s Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said earlier Friday, calling the violence “intolerable and inexcusable,” on Twitter. Macron has also decried attacks against the police and damage to public buildings as “unjustifiable,” and called for calm.

France’s Interior Ministry said it had deployed 40,000 officers across the country and cities had suspended public transportation and announced curfews. Almost 700 people were arrested or detained after a third night of protests, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said early Friday.

Advertisement

Protests erupted after videos of the incident went viral online in France this week, appearing to show two police officers standing beside a stationary yellow Mercedes AMG car, with at least one officer pointing a gun through the driver’s window. The car begins to drive off, and the officer pulls the trigger, at close range. Later footage shows the car, which had at least two other passengers in it aside from Nahel crashed at the side of the road.

According to an account by Pascal Prache, the regional public prosecutor, the officers had tried to get the driver to pull over for a police check, but he sped away. After chasing the car through the streets of Nanterre, a suburb west of Paris, the officers pulled up alongside the car when it stopped in traffic on a major thoroughfare.

Nahel’s mother, Mounia, wearing a white T-shirt that read “Justice for Nahel,” led a protest in his memory on Thursday, attended by thousands. Nahel is believed to be of Algerian and Moroccan descent.

Advertisement

French celebrities including soccer star Kylian Mbappé and actor Omar Sy have expressed their solidarity and outrage. Assa Traoré, whose half brother Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old Black man who died in police custody in 2016, also issued a video in support, drawing parallels between the cases and decrying police brutality and racism.

“This morning he gave me a big kiss. He said, ‘Mom, I love you,’” Nahel’s mother said, recalling the last time she saw her son alive on Tuesday. “We left at the same time — he went to get a McDonald’s, I went to work like everyone else. An hour later they told me … that my son had been shot.”

Deadly shootings are far less common in France than in the United States but the case has still sparked massive public outrage not witnessed in the country since the police killing of American George Floyd, which sparked global protests in 2020 and ignited a global reckoning around race and police behavior.

French activists have since demanded an end to what they call discriminatory police tactics that disproportionately target minorities in France, mostly people of African and Arab descent.

Victoria Bisset, Annabelle Timsit, Niha Masih and Ruby Mellen contributed to this report.

Gift this article Gift Article