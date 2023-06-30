How the killing of a teen fits into France’s history of police brutality

Police brutality against minorities dating back to at least the 1960s has led to a cycle of angry protests and harsh crackdowns.
The death of Nahel M.
A police officer fatally shot the 17-year-old teenager in the northwest Parisian suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday during a traffic stop.
Nanterre public prosecutor Pascal Prache said officers attempted to pull over the yellow car after several traffic violations. The car sped away, but when it stopped on a busy street, two officers approached, guns drawn.
One appears to fire a shot as the car pulls away, according to video of the incident posted online. Police claimed that he was trying to plow into them.
The video contradicted the police narrative. Thousands of angry protesters poured into the streets.
The demonstrations have at times turned violent. Police fired tear gas on demonstrators and arrested hundreds of people. Protesters torched cars and burned down municipal buildings. The government imposed curfews, halted some public transportation and deployed tens of thousands of officers across the country.
The beating of Michel Zecler
In November 2020, Michel Zecler, a Black music producer, was beaten in an incident involving four police officers in Paris. The occurrence was captured on video that went viral. The officers were charged with assault and suspended from duty.
Then-Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said the officers acknowledged they had beaten Zecler, but said it was out of fear and panic because the man was resisting arrest, according to Reuters.
The incident again raised calls for France to reexamine racism in its institutions. Since World War II, when people officially designated as Jewish by the French government were sent to concentration camps, France has not collected statistics on race, ethnicity and religion. But repeated instances of police brutality against minorities have raised calls from activists for the government to address institutional racial discrimination.
Zecler’s beating came as the government was debating a law that included a ban on recording active police on duty. The law was blocked by France’s top court in 2021.
France’s George Floyd protests
For many analysts, this week’s scenes were reminiscent of protests three years ago in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Floyd died after an officer pinned him to the ground for more than eight minutes by placing a knee on his neck during an arrest. His murder sparked a global outcry that resonated in France, where activists say police target Black and Arab citizens with impunity.
“Abusive and discriminatory identity checks are a long-standing problem in France,” a 2020 Human Rights Watch Report said. “Statistical evidence gathered by social scientists and nongovernmental organizations indicates that Black and Arab men and boys, or people perceived as such, living in economically disadvantaged areas are particularly frequent targets for such stops.”
Thousands in France marched for Floyd. The movement also sought to raise awareness about incidents of police brutality in France that had failed to receive the same public recognition.
After the protests, France’s Interior Ministry announced it would abolish chokeholds during arrests.
The crackdown on the Yellow Vests Movement
The Yellow Vest protests, which began in 2018, were triggered by a planned fuel tax. However, as the protests intensified, police crackdowns became increasingly violent. Authorities fired tear gas, rubber bullets and grenades at protesters. Thousands were injured — some permanently.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted during protests in early 2019 that “if the law was respected, there would be no injured.”
The violent crackdown on majority-White protesters drew attention to police brutality from many who had ignored previous cases, said Paul Le Derff who studies fatal police incidents at the University of Lille. For some “it legitimized the fact that, yes, police can be violent,” he said.
The death of Adama Traoré
Adama Traoré, 24, died in police custody after being pinned down by law enforcement officers in Beaumont-sur-Oise, north of Paris. Conflicting medical reports disagreed on whether the cause of death was an underlying medical condition exacerbated by running in the heat or the effects of being restrained.
Traoré’s death sparked protests across the country; demonstrators took to the streets chanting “Justice for Adama.”
His sister, Assa, became a vocal leader in the fight against police brutality in France, and years later, the rallying cry for her brother became intertwined with the movement in support of George Floyd in 2020.
The death of two Muslim boys
Riots brought France to a standstill in the fall of 2005 after the death of two Muslim boys, Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré, who were electrocuted while hiding from police in a power substation.
The uprising was exacerbated by claims from top officials that the boys had been thieves. Anger spread across the country, prompting the government to impose a state of emergency, granting the president special powers. According to Le Monde, more than 10,000 vehicles were torched and 233 public buildings were damaged. Authorities arrested more than 4,000 people.
The 1961 Paris massacre
The legacy of police violence, especially against immigrant communities, stretches back decades. In the fall of 1961, authorities cracked down on thousands of anti-colonialism protesters who had descended on Paris at the height of the Algerian War. Dubbed the Paris Massacre, the tragedy still resonates with France’s Arab and Muslim communities. An estimated 200 people were killed — shot, strangled or thrown into the Seine.
For years, the French government covered up the atrocities.