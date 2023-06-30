Ukraine live briefing: Greta Thunberg discusses war’s environmental impact with Zelensky in Kyiv Environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a news conference in Kyiv after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Thursday with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and other members of a new group looking into the environmental consequences of war. They discussed the impact of the attack on the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power plant earlier this month as well as other issues related to the “destructive impact of Russian aggression on nature,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence also visited Kyiv and met with Zelensky on Thursday, in a surprise trip that highlighted the Republican divide over American assistance to Ukraine. He is the only GOP presidential candidate to have visited Ukraine.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Thunberg decried the global response to the Kakhovka dam collapse, which she described as “ecocide,” while speaking in Kyiv. The world’s reaction was insufficient Thunberg said, according to which she described as “ecocide,” while speaking in Kyiv. The world’s reaction was insufficient Thunberg said, according to Reuters . “We have to talk louder about it, we have to raise awareness about what is going on,” she said. The collapse could “ forever change ecosystems ,” Ukraine has said.

Ukraine said Thursday that it is investigating more than 200 war crimes against the environment and 15 instances of ecocide. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said Ukraine is the first state to prosecute environmental war crimes and ecocide “on such a scale,” according to a Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said Ukraine is the first state to prosecute environmental war crimes and ecocide “on such a scale,” according to a Telegram post from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Pence during his Kyiv visit endorsed sending aid to Ukraine, separating himself from Republican critics of U.S. support, including former president Donald Trump. By supporting Ukraine, “We’ll make it clear to Russia, to China and any other nations in the world that would seek to redraw international lines by force that the free world will not stand for it,” he said.

Following last weekend’s Wagner rebellion, speculation has swirled around the whereabouts of Gen. Sergei Surovikin, according to Russian media and the country’s elites, The Washington Post Surovikin, commander of the Russian aerospace forces, had good relations with Wagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin. The Financial Times according to Russian media and the country’s elites, The Washington Post reported Surovikin, commander of the Russian aerospace forces, had good relations with Wagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin. The Financial Times reported that he had been detained, citing anonymous Russian elites and western officials. But Alexey Melnikov, the secretary of the Public Monitoring Committee in Russia, said Surovikin is not in any temporary detention facilities, Russian state media reported

Battleground updates

Ukraine on Thursday began “large-scale special training” for a potential attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear power company, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear power company, Energoatom . Last week, Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing a “terrorist act” at the plant. Russia has denied the claims and on Thursday sent a letter to the United Nations stating it has no intention of blowing up the plant, state media reported

“Some elements of the Wagner Group” remain in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine after the rebellion over the weekend, a Pentagon spokesman, Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, said at a a Pentagon spokesman, Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, said at a news conference Thursday. Ryder declined to provide numbers.

Global impact

The European Council released its recommendations for Ukraine, which include a commitment to “long-term” support. Following a meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European leaders pledged “future security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, deter acts of aggression and resist destabilization efforts,” said the Following a meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European leaders pledged “future security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, deter acts of aggression and resist destabilization efforts,” said the document , which was released Thursday.

A delegation from the Vatican traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian officials as part of Pope Francis’s efforts to reach “a much-wished-for peace,” the Vatican’s envoy to Moscow, Giovanni D’Aniello, said Thursday. While the talks did not lead to an agreement, the sides agreed to continue dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov the Vatican’s envoy to Moscow, Giovanni D’Aniello, said Thursday. While the talks did not lead to an agreement, the sides agreed to continue dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media

From our correspondents

Evidence mounts for use of banned mines by Ukrainian forces, rights group says: Ukrainian forces appear to have used rockets to scatter stacks of internationally banned, hand-size antipersonnel land mines over Russian-occupied areas in eastern Ukraine, according to a report released by Human Rights Watch.

The use of such mines is in violation of the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, to which Ukraine is a signatory, Eve Sampson and Samuel Granados report. (Russia is not a signatory and has used several different types of banned antipersonnel mines in the invasion, HRW found in previous reports.) The bodyweight-triggered mines are considered particularly pernicious because of their small size and innocuous appearance, which can lead to children or other civilians handling them unknowingly.

“These antipersonnel mines have had immediate and devastating consequences for civilians in and around Izium, including by tearing off limbs of residents as they go about their daily lives,” Ida Sawyer, the director of HRW’s crisis and conflict division, said.