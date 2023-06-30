Evidence mounts for use of banned mines by Ukrainian forces, rights group says

Ukrainian forces appear to have used rockets to scatter stacks of internationally banned, hand-size antipersonnel land mines over Russian-occupied areas in eastern Ukraine, according to evidence collected by Human Rights Watch.
The bodyweight-triggered mines in question are considered particularly pernicious and violate international laws of war because they harm soldiers and civilians indiscriminately. Their small size and innocuous appearance can lead to children or other civilians handling them unknowingly.
PFM-1S
This anti-personnel mine of Soviet and Russian manufacture is intended to self-destruct over a period of 1 to 40 hours.
Plastic ‘butterfly’ wing
Explosive capsule
It is filled with
approximately 37grams
of liquid explosive.
A thin plastic wing
makes it easier
to manipulate.
The mine is
normally colored green,
khaki brown or
sand-brown
to avoid detection.
Length: 4.7 in.
Fuse
The fuse is pressure operated and incorporates an arming delay.
11lb of pressure
is enough to detonate
the device.
The blast has an effective range of 3ft.
Source: OE Data Integration Network
SAMUEL GRANADOS / THE WASHINGTON POST
PFM-1S
This anti-personnel mine of Soviet and Russian manufacture is intended to self-destruct over a period of 1 to 40 hours.
Plastic “butterfly” wing
Explosive capsule
A thin plastic wing
makes it easier
to manipulate.
The mine is
normally colored green,
khaki brown or
sand-brown
to avoid detection.
It is filled with
approximately 37grams
of liquid explosive.
Length: 4.7 in.
Fuse
The fuse is pressure operated and incorporates an arming delay.
11lb of pressure
is enough to detonate
the device
The blast has an effective range of 3ft.
Source: OE Data Integration Network
SAMUEL GRANADOS / THE WASHINGTON POST
PFM-1S
This anti-personnel mine of Soviet and Russian manufacture is intended to self-destruct over a period of 1 to 40 hours.
Plastic “butterfly” wing
A thin plastic wing makes it easier
to manipulate.
The mine is normally colored green,
khaki brown or sand-brown
to avoid detection.
Length: 4.7in
Fuse
The fuze is pressure operated and incorporates an arming delay.
Explosive capsule
It is filled with
approximately 37grams
of liquid explosive.
11lb of pressure
is enough to detonate
the device.
The blast has an effective range of 3ft.
Source: OE Data Integration Network
SAMUEL GRANADOS / THE WASHINGTON POST
PFM-1S
This anti-personnel mine of Soviet and Russian manufacture is intended to self-destruct over a period of 1 to 40 hours.
Plastic “butterfly” wing
A thin plastic wing makes it easier
to manipulate.
The mine is normally colored green,
khaki brown or sand-brown
to avoid detection.
Length: 4.7in
Fuse
The fuse is pressure operated and incorporates an arming delay.
Explosive capsule
It is filled with
approximately 37grams
of liquid explosive.
11lb of pressure
is enough to detonate
the device.
The blast has an effective range of 3 feet.
Source: OE Data Integration Network
SAMUEL GRANADOS / THE WASHINGTON POST
The rights group examined photographs of the remains of rockets found in eastern Ukraine that are used exclusively to scatter PFM-1S antipersonnel mines. Handwritten messages on the remains could be traced back to Ukrainian organizations that offered to have “death wishes” inscribed on various munitions to raise funds for the war effort.
Russian forces have made use of at least 13 different types of banned antipersonnel mines, as well as victim-activated booby traps, in the invasion of Ukraine, Human Rights Watch found in previous reports. But Ukraine has expressly committed not to use them, despite evidence suggesting the contrary.
“These antipersonnel mines have had immediate and devastating consequences for civilians in and around Izium, including by tearing off limbs of residents as they go about their daily lives,” said Ida Sawyer, the director of Human Rights Watch’s crisis and conflict division.
The Ukrainian government has not responded to requests for comment on the apparent remains of Ukrainian rockets used to scatter mines, but acknowledged previous findings by the rights group, saying they would be “duly studied.”
“Ukraine, exercising its right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, fully implements its international obligations while Russian occupiers commit the war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide of the Ukrainian people,” the Foreign Ministry said in its response earlier this year.
Known as butterfly or petal mines for their shape, small size and light weight, PFM mines are typically green or brown, and one wing is filled with explosives meant to detonate when enough pressure, between 11-55lbs, is applied.
Though some types of PFMs can be emplaced by hand, PFM-1S variant must be deployed using a mine-laying system from a mortar, aircraft or rocket such as the Uragan 9M27K3 mine-laying rocket identified in the report.
Such rockets can carry 312 mines in stacks of “cassettes” that disperse after the rocket is fired.
PFM-1S mines, which can float down to the ground without detonating, are equipped with a mechanism that is designed to self-destruct between 1-40 hours after deployment.
When that mechanism fails, which it often does, the mines threaten civilians by remaining undetonated on the ground indefinitely.
The 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, to which the United States, like Russia, is not a party, requires countries to abstain from using antipersonnel mines and get rid of any stores they may have, a process that can be costly.
Russia’s rejection of the treaty does not exempt it from accountability, Sawyer said, as any use of “inherently indiscriminate weapons” violates international law.
Though Ukraine ratified the treaty in 2005 and officials reported the destruction of millions of antipersonnel mines, in 2021 the country reportedly still possessed more than 3 million.
Any use of mines contributes to an arduous process for returning Ukraine’s land to civilian use. Demining is a slow, costly enterprise that experts say could take as many as hundreds of years.
Since Ukraine regained control of the territory around Izyum, Sawyer said, a new round of mine injuries have been reported. “Because of the nature of these mines,” Sawyer said, “civilians will likely suffer for many years to come.”
David Stern contributed to this report.
What to know about Ukraine’s counteroffensive
The latest: The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.
The fight: Ukrainian troops on Wednesday night intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country’s armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.
The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the United States can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.