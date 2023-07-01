Ukraine live briefing: U.S. mulls sending Kyiv cluster bombs; possible new Wagner camp seen in Belarus The remains of a cluster bomb seen at the international airport in Kherson, Ukraine, on Jan. 6. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

As Ukraine requests more weaponry amid its counteroffensive against Russia, the Biden administration is weighing whether to supply Kyiv with controversial cluster bombs. Senior U.S. administration and defense officials have contacted lawmakers to assess their comfort with sending the munitions, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Biden administration has concerns about the optics of the move and the potential for long-term harm to civilians, as the munitions can leave behind unexploded bomblets that remain deadly for decades.

A satellite image captured Friday showed what could be the rapid construction of a new camp in Belarus to house Wagner forces, following the group’s rebellion and departure from Russia, according to local media and experts. The Post could not independently verify the reports.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

A U.S. official told The Post that they have seen an “increasing need” for cluster munitions, which could help address ammunition shortages in Ukraine. “We’ve always said our security assistance would evolve as battlefield conditions have evolved, and that continues to be the case,” “We’ve always said our security assistance would evolve as battlefield conditions have evolved, and that continues to be the case,” they said , speaking on the condition of anonymity about the sensitive issue. The United States is not among the more than 120 nations that have signed an international convention banning the use, transfer or production of cluster munitions, which international rights groups and other governments have long condemned as inhumane.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had offered Wagner troops an abandoned military base for housing in Belarus, the country where the group’s leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin relocated this week, although his current whereabouts are not known. Satellite imagery shows more than 250 new tents that were assembled within a week at an abandoned military base near the village of Tsel.

Ukraine’s top military commander, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, told The Post he needs more of every weapon for the counteroffensive to progress more quickly. In a rare In a rare interview , Zaluzhny expressed frustration that Kyiv has not yet received modern fighter jets, and said it “pisses me off” when he hears that the counteroffensive has started slowly. “This is not a show,” he said. “Every day, every meter is given by blood.”

Earlier this month, CIA Director William J. Burns made a secret visit to Ukraine, where officials revealed an and open cease-fire negotiations with Moscow by the end of the year, officials familiar with the visit said. where officials revealed an ambitious endgame for the war . The strategy aims to retake Russian-occupied territoryand open cease-fire negotiations with Moscow by the end of the year, officials familiar with the visit said.

Battleground updates

A Russian missile hit a school in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region on Friday, killing two and injuring six, according to Ukrainian police. The school, located near the front line, was occupied by civilians at the time of the attack. A 56-year-old teacher and 44-year-old accountant were killed, police according to Ukrainian police. The school, located near the front line, was occupied by civilians at the time of the attack. A 56-year-old teacher and 44-year-old accountant were killed, police said

Ukrainian novelist Victoria Amelina was injured in the Russian missile strike on a restaurant in Kramatorsk this week, which killed 12 and injured 60, the PEN Ukraine writers’ association Amelina was accompanying a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers at the time of the attack, and is currently hospitalized, the organization said. whichkilled 12 and injured 60, the PEN Ukraine writers’ association said Friday.Amelina was accompanying a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers at the time of the attack, and is currently hospitalized, the organization said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a Spanish broadcaster that Kyiv wants to “show results” on the battlefield before the next NATO summit, which starts July 11 in Lithuania. The Post which starts July 11 in Lithuania. The Post reported in May that NATO nations were divided over how quickly Ukraine should be brought into the Western alliance.

Global impact

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “expressed understanding and support” for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to solidify power after the failed to solidify power after the failed Wagner revolt , according to the Kremlin’s readout of their phone conversation on Friday. The United States, Ukraine’s largest backer, has close ties with India, but Modi has not condemned Russia’s invasion.

Russia is reducing its presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and Ukrainian employees have been told to evacuate, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate Last week, Zelensky warned that Russia was planning a “terrorist act” at the plant. Russia has denied the claims, including in a Thursday letter to the United Nations, Russian state media and Ukrainian employees have been told to evacuate,Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate said Friday . The claims could not be independently verified by The Post.Last week, Zelensky warned that Russia was planning a “terrorist act” at the plant. Russia has denied the claims, including in a Thursday letter to the United Nations, Russianstate media reported

From our correspondents

After mutiny, Kremlin looks to unwind holdings tied to Wagner mercenary boss: With Moscow still rattled by the Wagner mercenary group’s failed rebellion, the Kremlin has begun dismantling and taking control of Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s sprawling empire, which included not only the army-for-hire but also a propaganda media wing and internet troll factories infamous for interfering in U.S. elections.

But handling his operations poses a challenge for the Russian government, Mary Ilyushina, Rachel Chason, Robyn Dixon and John Hudson report. The Russian military, for instance, relies on Prigozhin’s businesses to feed soldiers fighting in Ukraine and cannot afford disruptions.

“Prigozhin is not only the Wagner Group, he represents a structure that is trying to work on the ideological front, on the political front, and so on,” said Denis Korotkov, a Russian investigative journalist who first uncovered the Wagner Group. “All this works in a tight ecosystem with other sides of his business.”