Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Kyiv on Saturday as Spain took the helm of the rotating European Council presidency. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the visit as symbolic, saying in his nightly address that it showcased a “new reality” amid the Russian invasion.
Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says Spanish leader’s trip on first day heading E.U. council marks ‘new reality’
Key developments
- Sánchez’s visit to the Ukrainian capital underscores “the priorities of the Spanish presidency and our cooperation,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. He added: “It was always impossible to imagine our common European home as complete without Ukraine. And now we have achieved at the political level that European affairs are no longer considered without Ukraine.”
- Discontent in Russia during the war has created a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for U.S. intelligence, Burns said Saturday during a lecture at Britain’s Ditchley Foundation. “We’re not letting it go to waste,” said Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia. Last month, he made a secret visit to Ukraine, where Ukrainian officials conveyed their goals for the war’s endgame.
- The Biden administration is weighing whether to supply Kyiv with cluster bombs. Senior U.S. administration and defense officials have contacted lawmakers to gauge their comfort with sending the munitions, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Biden administration has concerns about the public perception of the move and the potential for long-term harm to civilians. The munitions can leave behind unexploded bomblets that can do harm for decades.
Battleground updates
- Ukraine must show results on the battlefield ahead of a NATO summit this month, Zelensky told Spanish reporters. The summit begins July 11 in Lithuania. Zelensky acknowledged that the counteroffensive has been moving slowly and noted that “every kilometer [of ground gained] costs lives.”
- One man was killed, and two others were injured by shelling in Zaporizhzhia, according to the head of the regional military administration. A 51-year-old man died in Malaya Tokmachka, a community that the regional military head, Yuriy Malashko, said was “under merciless enemy fire.” Two others elsewhere in the region, a 40-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, were injured in Russian attacks, he said.
- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he offered Wagner troops an abandoned military base in the country. Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary organization, also relocated to Belarus this week but has not yet made a public appearance there. Satellite imagery captured Friday showed what could be the rapid construction of a new camp in Belarus to house Wagner forces, according to experts and local media. The Post could not independently verify the reports.
From our correspondents
Ukraine says Putin is planning a nuclear disaster. These people live nearby: Fears that fighting around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could cause a catastrophic meltdown have risen sharply in recent weeks, after a breach this month of the nearby Kakhovka dam unleashed a massive flood and jeopardized the water supply needed to cool the plant’s reactors and spent fuel.
Those concerns are most poignant for the people living near the plant, The Post’s Fredrick Kunkle and Kostiantyn Khudov report from Tomakivka, Ukraine. Vita Lyashenko, 47, a nurse, said she has been gathering rainwater, recycling water for household chores and going longer without showers since the municipal water system went down after the dam breach. She has also set aside iodine tablets, extra water and tape to seal her windows in the event of a radioactive fallout.