Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says Spanish leader’s trip on first day heading E.U. council marks ‘new reality’

CIA Director William J. Burns said Russia’s “mistakes” in Ukraine had revealed its military weaknesses and damaged its economy. He also reiterated that the United States had no part in the armed rebellion in Russia by Wagner Group founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin .

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Kyiv on Saturday as Spain took the helm of the rotating European Council presidency. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the visit as symbolic, saying in his nightly address that it showcased a “new reality” amid the Russian invasion.

Sánchez’s visit to the Ukrainian capital underscores “the priorities of the Spanish presidency and our cooperation,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. He added: “It was always impossible to imagine our common European home as complete without Ukraine. And now we have achieved at the political level that European affairs are no longer considered without Ukraine.”

One man was killed, and two others were injured by shelling in Zaporizhzhia , according to the head of the regional military administration. A 51-year-old man died in Malaya Tokmachka, a community that the regional military head, Yuriy Malashko, said was “under merciless enemy fire.” Two others elsewhere in the region, a 40-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, were injured in Russian attacks, he said.

Ukraine says Putin is planning a nuclear disaster. These people live nearby: Fears that fighting around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could cause a catastrophic meltdown have risen sharply in recent weeks, after a breach this month of the nearby Kakhovka dam unleashed a massive flood and jeopardized the water supply needed to cool the plant’s reactors and spent fuel.

Those concerns are most poignant for the people living near the plant, The Post’s Fredrick Kunkle and Kostiantyn Khudov report from Tomakivka, Ukraine. Vita Lyashenko, 47, a nurse, said she has been gathering rainwater, recycling water for household chores and going longer without showers since the municipal water system went down after the dam breach. She has also set aside iodine tablets, extra water and tape to seal her windows in the event of a radioactive fallout.