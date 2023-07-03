How months of raids on Jenin led to a major West Bank military operation

Israel launched its largest military operation in the West Bank in two decades Monday in the city of Jenin, a hub of militant activity that Israeli forces have targeted repeatedly this year.

Israeli’s far-right government, which came to power in December, has made it a priority to crack down on the refugee camp inside Jenin, which it says is harboring fighters that have carried out — or are planning to launch — attacks inside Israel. At least 50 attacks against Israeli citizens in recent months were launched from Jenin, according to the Israel Defense Forces, and 19 people participating in those assaults fled to the camp afterward.