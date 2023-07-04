Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to kill former Georgian president Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili in his remote court appearance on Monday in Tbilisi, Georgia, left, appeared in poorer health than he was at his in-person court hearing in 2021, right. (Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that the Kremlin was using the Georgian government in an attempt to kill Mikheil Saakashvili, who was the pro-West president of Georgia during Russia’s 2008 invasion. Zelensky called on Tbilisi to stop the “demonstrative execution” of Saakashvili, who is imprisoned in Georgia, and transfer him to Ukraine — where he is a citizen — “for the necessary treatment and care.” In a court appearance via video conference, Saakashvili appeared emaciated when he lifted his shirt to reveal his torso.

There is “heavy fighting” on the front lines in Ukraine’s east, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday. In a Telegram post, Zelensky said last week was “difficult on the frontline. But we are making progress.” Ukraine is in the midst of a counteroffensive to regain territory captured by Russia.

Key developments

Key developments

The founder of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, assessed his march on Moscow as successful in an audio message, his first since calling off the mutiny aimed at Russian military leaders. In the message, posted Monday on a Telegram channel closely associated with Wagner, he said his fighters will win the “next victories” in the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, summoned the Georgian ambassador to “express our protest” and urge him to consult with Tbilisi regarding the imprisonment of Saakashvili, Zelensky said. Saakashvili — who was president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013 and later served as governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region — was sentenced on abuse of power charges in 2018 while outside Georgia and arrested upon his return in 2021, according to Human Rights Watch, which to “express our protest” and urge him to consult with Tbilisi regarding the imprisonment of Saakashvili, Zelensky said. Saakashvili — who was president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013 and later served as governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region — was sentenced on abuse of power charges in 2018 while outside Georgia and arrested upon his return in 2021, according to Human Rights Watch, which says the trial occurred outside of international legal standards.

The U.S. ambassador to Russia met with jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Moscow’s in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison on Monday. Gershkovich, who was detained in March on espionage charges, has been designated by the State Department as “wrongfully detained.” Gershkovich, the Journal and the U.S. government have all forcefully rejected the charges. The ambassador’s visit is the second since Gershkovich was detained and comes after a Russian court rejected Gershkovich’s appeal last month against his imprisonment.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu credited the loyalty of his forces for the Wagner mutiny’s defeat, in his first public comments since , in his first public comments since the rebellion . “These plans failed primarily because the personnel of the armed forces showed loyalty to the oath and military duty,” Shoigu said, according to the state-owned Zvezda TV network. Moscow was rattled by the failed rebellion , which ended with Prigozhin agreeing to leave the country

Battleground updates

Ukrainian forces are engaged in “heavy fighting” on the eastern front lines and are making progress in the south , said Maliar, the defense official. She added in a later Telegram , said Maliar, the defense official. She added in a later Telegram post that the situation in Bakhmut had “escalated,” and that the battleground there was “changing very rapidly,” with “control over the same positions … lost and regained twice a day.”

A drone attack on the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine killed two people and left 19 injured. The hits by Iranian-made Shahed drones damaged two apartment buildings and an administrative building, as well as a school, according to the regional military administration.

Zelensky called for more air defense systems in the wake of the attack. “Unfortunately, our state does not yet have enough high-quality air defense systems to protect our entire territory and shoot down all enemy targets,” he said in his evening address Monday.

Global impact

The Russian navy chief, Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov, met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Beijing on Monday, China’s Defense Ministry said on Monday, China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement . In a readout posted by Beijing officials, Li said military relations between the pair would “keep being deepened and consolidated, making new progress, and getting elevated to higher levels.” U.S. officials have expressed concern that China will provide lethal aid to Russia

Russia will cut its oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day next month to “ensure the oil market remains balanced,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement Monday. The announcement came shortly after a similar notice by Saudi Arabia. The moves sent oil prices higher; Russia has relied heavily on oil revenue to fund its invasion of Ukraine.

Investigators launched the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, a key step in probing whether Russia’s war in Ukraine meets the legal definition of the crime of aggression. The center, based in The Hague, is , a key step in probing whether Russia’s war in Ukraine meets the legal definition of the crime of aggression. The center, based in The Hague, is tasked with providing a mechanism for officials to collect, analyze and share evidence of aggression — a crime beyond the jurisdiction of existing international courts — to help build cases for future trials.

From our correspondents

As war nears Crimea, Russian occupiers are trying to lure tourists: Tourism-dependent Crimea is looking ahead to a grim summer holiday season as the war grinds on, Francesca Ebel and Natalia Abbakumova report. Many visitors, concerned by recent attacks, are canceling their summer bookings to the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Crimea accounted for only 1 percent of Russian hotel bookings this year, according to the online booking portal Ostrovok.ru, down from 3 percent last year and 19 percent from the year before.

“There are indeed fewer people in Crimea than usual,” said Nikita Krimskiy, a tour guide in Yalta. “Many people were intimidated by military news and various ‘fakes.’ They have changed their plans and decided to not go to Crimea this season.” Some all-inclusive hotels have lowered their prices by as much as 60 percent. Others have simply decided not to open this summer. Sixty percent of Crimean tourism businesses lost money last year, official data shows, with combined losses of $10 million as tourist revenue dropped by about a third.