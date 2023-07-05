Hate packing clothes for vacation? Japan-bound travelers may not have to.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Many travelers have occasionally resolved to become light packers, all the better to attain the unencumbered lifestyle of those who sweep through an airport with nothing more than a carry on. But what if travelers could pack close to nothing at all? That's the idea behind a new clothing rental program from Japan Airlines (JAL). Starting Wednesday, Japan-bound passengers can reserve apparel that will be delivered to their accommodation upon arrival, creating a "travel experience with minimal luggage," the airline said in a release. Sumitomo, one of Japan's largest trading companies, will be responsible for procuring, laundering and delivering the items, which will be sourced from overstock and pre-owned apparel.

The “Any Wear, Anywhere” program seeks to lighten passengers’ loads — and those of planes. JAL plans to monitor changes in passengers’ checked-baggage weight and study how it affects carbon emissions from aircraft during the 14-month trial. Japan’s flagship carrier operates flights from eight U.S. cities, including New York, Boston, Dallas and Los Angeles.

The program offers clothing in sizes from small to extra large and in styles designated “casual” and “smart casual.” A set of smart-casual women’s clothes includes a black peacoat, three sweaters, two tops, two pairs of wide-leg pants and a skirt. A man looking for casual winter basics might order a package with a puffer coat, two sweaters, two pairs of pants and a sweatshirt. Prices begin at roughly $28.

The trial is the latest of many green initiatives taken up by airlines seeking a climate-friendly image, despite the high emission levels of the industry. Major carriers have made pledges to shift toward sustainable aircraft fuel, and Japan plans to require that 10 percent of the fuel used on international flights is sustainable, the Nikkei newspaper recently reported. They’ve also launched carbon-offset programs, which have been criticized by experts. And there have been smaller efforts, such as Air New Zealand offering passengers edible coffee cups in an attempt to reduce waste.

JAL’s program seems like a natural evolution of the “sharing economy.” People have become accustomed to splitting rides, homes, workspaces, boats and even swimming pools. To the pragmatic passenger, not having to mull over whether to pack a bulky sweater or twiddle thumbs at baggage claim may sound utopian.

Still, it remains to be seen whether the photo-oriented travelers of the 21st century will trust a foreign company with their sartorial choices for an entire trip. And if they do, it’s unclear how it will affect the carbon footprint of the aviation industry, which researchers say is responsible for 3.5 percent of human-induced climate change.

While the program might have trouble gaining traction among the many people who prefer buying to renting, it could also “raise awareness, to a degree, around emissions related to weight and distribution, and the need for all of us to buy, own and make do with less,” said Richard Cope, a sustainability consultant at Mintel. Cutting down on flights is also part of that, he added.

Prudence Lai, a senior analyst at Euromonitor International, praised the initiative for being “relatable and easy to understand” for passengers. Investing in sustainable aviation fuel is costly, so “reducing weight is the most time- and cost- efficient manner to be sustainable among aviation players,” she said.

JAL’s program comes with big promises typical of sustainability initiatives. Forgoing about 22 pounds of luggage on a flight from New York to Tokyo reduces carbon emissions by about 16½ pounds, the equivalent of 78 days of not using a hair dryer, the rental website says.

Rental services may be trendy, but they “often fall short in delivering on the environmental promise” because of the carbon footprint associated with delivery, return and reconditioning products before they can be rented again, said Saif Benjaafar, a professor and supply chain expert at the University of Minnesota.

“In this particular case, JAL may be able to reduce its carbon footprint, but at the expense of creating new emissions due to the rental business,” he said.

JAL did not respond to a request for comment on whether the carbon footprint of the rental business would be measured.

There are also concerns about whether passengers will simply replace the space they would have used for clothes with other items, said Steffen Kallbekken of the Oslo-based Cicero Center for International Climate Research. And if such services increase demand for travel, that could backfire.

“Even a very small increase in flights would easily offset any environmental benefits from the rental program,” Kallbekken said. “It would not take much for the scales to tip the wrong way.”

