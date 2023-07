A new phase of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict is unfolding in the West Bank, where disaffected, mainly young Palestinians from refugee camps are rising up against the Israeli occupation and Western-backed Palestinian leadership.

For more than a year, the epicenter has been the restive refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin, the target of a deadly two-day Israeli military incursion this week. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — facing pressure to act from his far-right government — signaled the raid will be the start of a more aggressive military response to Palestinian militant attacks.