Mexico landfill collapse was so massive that it buried a crane and its operator

The civil defense office in the Mexico City suburb of Naucalpan said the crane operator, and his crane, are still missing, after a hillside collapsed at the landfill Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY — Rescuers said Wednesday the collapse and landslide at a garbage dump north of Mexico City was so massive that it buried a crane and its operator.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

It was unclear if it the cave-in happened because of a landslide, or the collapse of the enormous accumulation of garbage on top. The landfill was subsequently ordered closed by environmental authorities, apparently because it wasn’t operating with proper safeguards.